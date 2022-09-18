Read full article on original website
johnstonsunrise.net
‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’
Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
johnstonsunrise.net
Warwick doctor got many breaks
There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
Eyewitness News
Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home
Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
Register Citizen
Accused East Hampton horse trainer: 'I do not abuse horses'
PORTLAND — Before she was arrested and charged with abusing animals at a local farm, East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall had denied nearly all of the complaints brought against her, documents show. Wall's comments are summarized in a report by the state's Animal Control Division during its investigation...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire
Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
20-Year-Old From Guilford Killed In Crash On Connector To I-95 In New Haven
A 20-year-old Connecticut man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking a metal guardrail. The crash took place in New Haven around 2:40 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, on the Route 34 connector to I-95. According to state police, Kareem Mohammad, of Guilford, was driving a Kawaski Ex...
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
Register Citizen
Norwich firefighters rescue man clinging to log in Thames River
NORWICH — Officials say a man was rescued after he was found Monday clinging to a log in the Thames River. The Norwich Fire Department said it was alerted to the person in the water around 1:55 p.m. Monday. One crew of firefighters were sent an area of the...
ABC6.com
Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom
9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
ABC6.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
Police: Driver fell asleep, hit garbage truck
The crash happened on West Shore Road near Francis Street.
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
New London man charged with cashing fraudulent checks
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New London man Friday with cashing fraudulent checks at various locations in Connecticut. The charges for Samuel Guerard, 45, stem from an investigation on May 4. Police say Guerard cashed five fraudulent checks at different Key Banks in the state. He cashed the...
Man charged with murdering woman in Charlestown
Rhode Island State Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman in Charlestown.
GoLocalProv
RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder
The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
NBC Connecticut
At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island
At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
