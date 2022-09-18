ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

johnstonsunrise.net

‘The fishing line was 200 feet up in the air!’

Eric Duda of Tiverton, RI took Friday off to fish. “We fished most of the day and gave up on tautog fishing at 3 p.m. and headed back up the Sakonnet River. Duda said, “Didn’t see any surface action anywhere so we decided to troll for false albacore. Just as I was going to call it a day, I heard from the back of the boat the clicker going off.”
TIVERTON, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Warwick doctor got many breaks

There were perks to being a doctor's wife, such as a luxurious home in Warwick's seaside village of Conimicut. But, for Emma (Wieland) Coffey, the privileges weren't worth the pains. Emma was 24 years old when she married John Bernard Coffey on Aug. 4, 1914. The 27-year-old man had worked...
WARWICK, RI
Eyewitness News

Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
STONINGTON, CT
RadarOnline

Two Badly Decomposed Bodies Found Hidden In Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home

Police found two bodies "in a lengthy stage of decomposition" inside former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard's home, Radar has learned.Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates said that a neighbor notified police that he hadn't seen the elderly couple who lived in the home in about a week and that a strong odor from coming from the residence, which is located on Marian Lane in Woonsocket.According to Woonsocket's website, Menard, whom Oates said owned the residence, was Woonsocket's longest-serving mayor from 1995-2009. When police responded to the home they found two people dead, a man and a woman. Oates said they...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Register Citizen

Accused East Hampton horse trainer: 'I do not abuse horses'

PORTLAND — Before she was arrested and charged with abusing animals at a local farm, East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall had denied nearly all of the complaints brought against her, documents show. Wall's comments are summarized in a report by the state's Animal Control Division during its investigation...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
eastgreenwichnews.com

Dog Perishes In Cindyann House Fire

Above: A firefighter prepares to enter the house on Cindyann Sunday (9/18). Photos by Tim Cure. Firefighters tried to revive the animal without success. East Greenwich and North Kingstown firefighters Sunday were able to extinguish a fire at a house on Cindyann Drive that resulted in considerable smoke and water damage but the structure was saved. No human residents were in the house at the time of the fire but a dog was inside and was not able to be revived.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Register Citizen

Norwich firefighters rescue man clinging to log in Thames River

NORWICH — Officials say a man was rescued after he was found Monday clinging to a log in the Thames River. The Norwich Fire Department said it was alerted to the person in the water around 1:55 p.m. Monday. One crew of firefighters were sent an area of the...
NORWICH, CT
ABC6.com

Police: Warwick sees uptick in mailbox fishing

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Tuesday that the city has seen an uptick in mailbox fishing over the past month. Police explained that most of the fishing has happened in the northern part of the city. The department has instructed officers to focus on the areas that...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Irate Speeder, Suspicious Paper Person, Unruly Mom

9 p.m. – The owner of the Greenwich Hotel told police they caught someone stealing keys after reviewing surveillance video of the bar area. The man returned the keys and said it was a mistake but the owner asked that police issue him a no trespass order, which they did.
ABC6.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Announce Arrest in Monday’s Murder

The Rhode Island State Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 25 year-old-man in the murder at 279 Biscuit City Road, Charlestown, Rhode Island. Alex S. Rolin, of the location, was arrested and charged with murder. On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10 AM, the Charlestown Police Department...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WTNH

New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island

At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY

