ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Burned-out residents blame homeless camp by I-580 for Friday fire

By Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuSlU_0hzymyc500

Burned-out residents say fire by I-580 in Oakland could have been prevented 03:01

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Several families affected by a large fire in Oakland on Friday were trying to assess the damage and figure out where they'll stay for the next few months.

The four-alarm fire severely damaged five homes and a few of those are total losses.

KPIX

Joanna Roberts' one-bedroom cottage in the back of her property was burned to the ground. Two tenants who lived there survived but lost a cat along with their possessions.

The main house where Robert lives has minor fire damage.

"This is more than just shelter, this is memories," Roberts said.

Her grandfather built the home and cottage in 1921. She lived in the cottage for years.

"Tai (the next-door neighbor) asked me if I was going to rebuild. I said I don't know with everything being so expensive right now if it's feasible with me being 74 years old to do that. I don't know when my number is going to be called," Roberts said.

The fire also destroyed Alex Gilmete's in-law unit in the back of his property.

"There's going to come a point in time when I will cry about that but it hasn't hit me yet because there's still stuff to do," Gilmete said.

He said since there weren't enough firefighters in the first few minutes of the fire, he turned from a homeowner to a volunteer firefighter.

"(The firefighter said) I'm giving you the hose. Knock down the fire if you use this hose. So I'm grabbing that hose here and I'm dragging it as far as I can -- literally standing here in these Crocs and trying to use that hose to knock down the fire on that building," Gilmete said.

When more firefighters arrived, they took over and saved his main home.

Neighbors said this is the second time since October of 2020 a fire broke out in the same area.

Investigators believed a small homeless encampment in the vicinity of Interstate 580 and 35th Avenue started the fire two years ago. Even though firefighters were still investigating Friday's blaze, neighbors suspected the same cause.

"It's frustrating because, since the last fire, nothing has been done," said fire survivor Jeremiah Burks.

While upset, the survivors said they're glad no one was seriously hurt.

"That sucks. But, you know, nobody died," Gilmete said.

Comments / 38

John Harney
3d ago

Go after city of Oakland MAYOR LIBBY SHAFT AND GAVIN NEWSOME THEY LET THIS CRAP GO ON TO LONG Oakland looks like a third world country with all those tent cities.

Reply(4)
25
Howard Hocking
3d ago

the victims of the fire should sue Caltrans the city of Oakland and the state of California for not doing anything about homelessness and these encampments next to home when the authorities know their homeless camps are always starting fires. most of the fires Oakland fire department responds to are started by the homeless. sue the government officials who allow this.

Reply(1)
20
ethan l
3d ago

don't expect any help from the politicians. after all their main priorities are criminals and homeless who pay no taxes. meanwhile those who suffer are the law abiding tax payers.

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm fire at suspected San Leandro pot grow warehouse

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries in an overnight 3-alarm fire inside a massive San Leandro warehouse housing a suspected marijuana grow operation in San Leandro.Fire officials said crews were dispatched on reports of a fire at a large warehouse  on 139th Ave and Washington Ave in San Leandro at around  9:30 p.m. It quickly grew to three alarms bringing more than 50 firefighters to the scene. Several factors forced fire crews to take a defensive stance, dumping water on the flames from outside the heavily fortified building."We pulled everyone out of the building," said...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Fire crews contain 3 arson fires near I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Fire crews have contained a 2-alarm vegetation fire burning near 35th and Delaware in Oakland during the evening commute, according to the Oakland Fire Department.In a series of tweets, fire officials confirmed the blazes were arson and sid investigators found flares in the area.Another fire in the same area last week is still under investigation.  Investigators were looking for surveillance footage in hopes of indentifying the suspect or suspects.  Firefighter officials confirmed 3 separate grass fires were burning in the vegetation off westbound Interstate 580, around 6:30 p.m. Officials said no homes were threatened. There were initial reports of an individual spreading the fire. Police were redirecting traffic on 35th Ave and I-580 to head westbound. Three right lanes were closed, according to KCBS. The fire remains under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Crews responding to grassfires off I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland firefighters are responding to a two-alarm grassfire along Interstate-580 and Coolidge Avenue Tuesday evening. Oakland Firefighters, not the official fire department account, posted about the incident on their Twitter account at around 6:15 p.m. According to officials, it appears to be three separate brush fires between 35th and Coolidge.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burglars hit several businesses in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood

OAKLAND -- Police are looking for a group of thieves responsible for breaking into a number of businesses in the city Little Saigon neighborhood early Monday morning.Oakland police said the multiple burglaries happened on the 800 block of International Boulevard just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers who responded to an alarm activation at Oakland International Plaza found several businesses in the area had been burglarized and their front windows broken.A hair salon and coin laundromat appeared to be among the businesses burglarized as shown in a citizen's video posted on Facebook. It appears not to be the first time...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings during violent night in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and at least four others wounded Monday in a flurry of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave. in the Pill Hill neighborhood.Upon arrival,  officers located two gunshot victims -- both men, one 27-years-old and a 57-year-old.  The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. A third victim -- a 19-year-old male --...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#I 580
CBS San Francisco

Victim in deadly shooting near Oakland school identified as SF man

OAKLAND – Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland.Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital.A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man's condition. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ropes of Hope seeks to turn the violent tide on Oakland streets one jump at a time

OAKLAND -- Night after night reports of the growing tide of violent crime in Oakland fill the airways, but two local women are using two ropes to bring hope and turn their community into a better place.On the corner of Telegraph & 18th, right in the middle of the busy bars and crowded clubs, there is another party going on.  All it serves is just two ropes and hope.  While some of these jumpers are quite skilled, others are jumping in for the first time. They call themselves "Jump Squad 510."  It is a new crew, created in just the last...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. 
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cats
KTVU FOX 2

Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
SAN LORENZO, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities. The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

$100,000 reward in 2016 San Francisco cold case murder of homeless couple

SAN FRANCISCO -- Cold case investigators increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who fatally shot a homeless couple in 2016 as they slept inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the street.San Francisco dispatched officers to investigate reports of a shooting in a homeless encampment at South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at about 8:45 p.m. on  December 16, 2016.Upon arrival, they found a couple suffering from gunshot wounds. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, was declared dead at the scene. While 51-year-old Eddie Wayne Tate was rushed to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
73K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy