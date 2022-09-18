Read full article on original website
OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADVISES OF LARGE POWER OUTAGE
Power outage @ Seaside Heights Seaside Park and South Toms River-JCPL advised. No cause or restoration time provided.
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
Police: Man arrested for beating cat and leaving it in dumpster
Police arrested a man in Gloucester County who allegedly abused a cat and left it for dead.
TOMS RIVER: BEACHWOOD MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1.3 MILLION FROM CAR DEALERSHIP HE WORKED FOR
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 19, 2022, Martin D’Amato, 37, of Beachwood, was charged with Money Laundering in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:21-25b(1), as well as Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a. In October 2021, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad was contacted...
Amazing History! The Oldest Church in Ocean County, New Jersey
It's no secret I am a "history buff". I enjoy history from around the world, around America, and right here around New Jersey. I especially love when we can talk about history right here at the Jersey Shore. This time around we are looking at churches here in Ocean County, the oldest church.
SAYREVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR ON GSP SB
Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound just north of exit 123. There is an overturned car currently on its side in the left lane of the express lanes. Debris is scattered all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up in the area so anticipate delays.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency responders were at the scene of a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle at Rt 37 and Garfield. One person was injured and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Anticipate residual delays in the area.
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
Man Training for Marathon Prompts School Lockdown in Wildwood Crest, NJ
Police in Wildwood Crest say a man training for a marathon prompted a school lockdown Monday morning. The incident happened at around 8:00 at the Crest Memorial School on Pacific Avenue. That's when officials with the Wildwood Crest Police Department received a report of a man possibly wearing a bulletproof...
Car Crashes Into Living Room, Injuring Resident
MANCHESTER – A driver was backing out of his driveway and lost control, crashing into the living room of his neighbor across the street, police said. Clyde Jackson, 64, of Whiting, was leaving his Milford Avenue home just before 10 p.m. on September 19 when he lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Police said the rear of the car went through the living room wall of a house across the street.
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home
This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
Prosecutor: 65-year-old woman found dead in Old Bridge home
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Old Bridge woman as a homicide.
One Swimmer Drowns, 2 More Saved Off Jersey Shore: Report
One swimmer drowned and two others were rescued off the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reported. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was located just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the water near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch, the outlet said citing an email from Police Chief Domingos Saldida.
Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident
No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and other patrons had to evacuate Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the second floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a...
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County
A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
Driving This Road Through EHT and Northfield is INFURIATING and Feels Like the Autobahn [OPINION]
If you spend a lot of time on this Atlantic County road that runs through Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, you know driving it can be infuriating at times. Sometimes this particular road feels like being on the Autobahn. Germany's Autobahn is famously known for having no federally-mandated speed limit...
OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY
The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
