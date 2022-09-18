ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Township, NJ

ocscanner.news

SAYREVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR ON GSP SB

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor vehicle accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound just north of exit 123. There is an overturned car currently on its side in the left lane of the express lanes. Debris is scattered all over the roadway. Traffic is backed up in the area so anticipate delays.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Crashes Into Living Room, Injuring Resident

MANCHESTER – A driver was backing out of his driveway and lost control, crashing into the living room of his neighbor across the street, police said. Clyde Jackson, 64, of Whiting, was leaving his Milford Avenue home just before 10 p.m. on September 19 when he lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Police said the rear of the car went through the living room wall of a house across the street.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Watch as Burglars Break into Toms River Home

This evening, TLS has obtained video footage showing the suspects forcing entry into the rear of the home, by busting a window. But after climbing into the home, the suspects heard the alarm and ran off. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Toms River Police...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

One Swimmer Drowns, 2 More Saved Off Jersey Shore: Report

One swimmer drowned and two others were rescued off the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reported. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was located just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the water near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch, the outlet said citing an email from Police Chief Domingos Saldida.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Wedding Party Evacuated in Daymark Structure Incident

No injuries were reported, but a wedding party and other patrons had to evacuate Daymark restaurant in Barnegat Light Saturday night, Sept. 17, after the second floor reportedly shifted due to a structural malfunction. Emergency crews were initially dispatched to 404 Broadway shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County

A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: SPECIAL NEEDS REGISTRY IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY – PLEASE REGISTER IF YOU QUALIFY

The Ocean County Special Needs Registry is a collaborative effort between the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean County Police Chiefs Association, available to all citizens with special needs who reside, attend school or are employed in Ocean County. The goal of the Special Needs Registry is to ensure all Ocean County residents who may be in need of special assistance are able to get the help and support they need in a time of emergency or during interaction with Law Enforcement, Fire or EMS personnel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

