SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Warren Dawgs spotted the Bradford Raptors six points, but pulled away to wrap up their home schedule with a 25-12 win on Wolverine Mountain Sunday. The Dawgs got off to a rough start in the first quarter with two early interceptions by Tanner Stuart, one of which was returned for a Raptors touchdown. Grant May lost a fumble on a botched exchange keeping the Dawgs’ offense off the field. However, the Dawgs never wavered, as the defense remained strong and kept the game at 6-0 near the end of the first quarter.

WARREN, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO