Dragons Capture First at 25-Team Marquette Meadville Invitational
MEADVILLE, Pa. – With a team score of 328, Warren edged Grove City to win the team title at the Marquette Meadville Invitational at the Country Club of Meadville. Fairview followed in the 25-team field with a total of 338, followed by Lakeview at 339, Franklin at 348, and Meadville and Mercer at 349.
Warren’s Top Runners Shine Against Harbor Creek
WARREN, Pa. – Warren may have come out on the short end of the team scores, but their runners continued to show progress in Tuesday’s cross country meet against Harbor Creek. The Harbor Creek girls won by a score of 24-35, while the boys won by a 20-43...
Warren Routs Rival Meadville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Warren’s offense erupted for 10 first-half goals and rolled to a 12-1 win over visiting Meadville on Monday. Georgie Bickling, four goals and an assist, and Ella Ordiway, two goals and three assists, led the attack. Leyna Irwin had two goals and two assists, while Meea Irwin added three goals.
Sheffield Swept at Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Still searching for the right mix of players due to injury, Sheffield was swept at Johnsonburg, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19, on Tuesday. Down a starter, the Wolverines have been moving players to new positions to try to fill the gap. “We moved Lexi (Goldthwaite) to middle...
WCYFL: Hurricanes Blank Hubs in Road Win; Hubs Holdoff Hogs; Panthers Fall at Raptors
SMETHPORT, Pa. – A change of venue didn’t have much impact as the Warren Hurricanes picked up their first road win of the season, 24-0, over the Smethport Lil Hubs. Timothy Cope had a pair of rushing touchdowns and Glade Rulander threw two touchdown passes, one to Braylon Curtis, and the other to Zane Getner.
Warren Opens Region Schedule with Sweep of Grove City
WARREN, Pa. – It took Warren a few points to settle in, but once the Dragons got comfortable, they continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 win over visiting Grove City on Monday. The Eagles (3-2 overall, 0-1 Region 5) used a 6-0 run early in...
Warren Boys Earn Road Shutout Over Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. – Three players had multi-goal efforts, and two combined for a shutout as Warren blanked Oil City, 11-0 on Tuesday. Parks Ordiway led the offense with five goals and three assists, while Jack Darling had two goals and three assists, and Finn Ordiway had two goals.
Dawgs Finish Home Schedule with Win Over Bradford
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Warren Dawgs spotted the Bradford Raptors six points, but pulled away to wrap up their home schedule with a 25-12 win on Wolverine Mountain Sunday. The Dawgs got off to a rough start in the first quarter with two early interceptions by Tanner Stuart, one of which was returned for a Raptors touchdown. Grant May lost a fumble on a botched exchange keeping the Dawgs’ offense off the field. However, the Dawgs never wavered, as the defense remained strong and kept the game at 6-0 near the end of the first quarter.
Erie SeaWolves kick start 2022 Eastern League Playoffs against the Flying Squirrels
It was a great night for baseball in Erie on Tuesday, as the SeaWolves got the chance to compete in their first playoff game since 2013. There was a certain excitement in the air at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves faced off against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. It’s the first time the Erie SeaWolves have […]
Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects
Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
Caseys, Father & Daughter, Earn Black Belt Promotion
WARREN, Pa. – Two FTMA Karate members were recently promoted to 1st Degree Black Belt in Kaneda Goshin Jutsu. Kendra and Ryan Casey, father and daughter, underwent testing over several days to demonstrate their knowledge of basics and self-defense. Kendra has been studying since 2017 and Ryan since 2019. Testing was conducted by Fighting Tigers Martial Arts Master Instructor Kimio Nelson.
State game lands driving tour schedule for October announced by Pa. Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has released its schedule of driving tours through the interiors of nine state game lands for Sundays, October 2, 9 and 16. The popular Stony Valley drive through State Game Lands 211 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties is not on the schedule for 2022. Here’s the...
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
(VIDEO) 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for This Weekend
WARREN, Pa. – The 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest will take place Sept. 23 – 25 at the Trails at Jakes Rocks and Kinzua Beach. Jim Decker, of the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, met with Your Daily Local at the trailhead to talk about the upcoming event. Register for the event here.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Spring Creek on Sunday
SPRING CREEK TWP, Pa. – A Corry man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking along the side of a road in Spring Creek Township on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP-Corry said Curis R. Higby, 36 of Corry, was walking south on Picidilli Hill...
Elk make their way north, signs of spreading across Pennsylvania
Coudersport, Pa. — People driving in Potter County had some extra scenery to look at this month. It was hard to miss the site of elk walking amongst the streets and sites of Coudersport as the pictures began to go viral across Northern Pennsylvania. Although the elks' visit to Northcentral Pennsylvania feels unique, it was not always that way. Before and during the first-half of the 1800's, elk roamed across...
Gas Prices Take Another Slight Dip in Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.929. Average price during the week of September 12, 2022: $3.984. Average price during the week of September...
Welcome to Warren County, Pennsylvania, where life is simple, pure, real.
An outdoor enthusiast’s dream, there’s a reason Warren County has been selected to host national canoe races multiple times. The Allegheny River, Conewango Creek, and their many tributaries offer grand opportunities for kayaking, boating, fishing, tubing, and just enjoying the scenery. The Kinzua Reservoir created by the historic Kinzua Dam gives the river a “lake feel” surrounded by rolling hills.
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 21
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
