Mercury roundup (Sept. 17): Ethan Williams scores hat trick to lift Owen J. Roberts boys soccer over Wilkes-Barre

papreplive.com
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Local Roundup (Sept. 20): Upper Moreland girls soccer solves Upper Dublin in overtime
Upper Moreland 3, Upper Dublin 2, OT: The Cardinals scored the first two goals of the game, but the Bears rallied with goals from Willow Taylor, Kylie Wiest and Maggie Brophy to pull out the win on Tuesday in SOL play. Wiest also finished with two assists. Alaina Sanders and Erin Seabrook scored for Upper Dublin. Upper Moreland trailed 2-0 through the first 57 minutes but their transition offense then started to click with Taylor and Wiest hooking up for the first two goals. Then in overtime Wiest slotted a ball over to Maggie Brophy for the gamewinner.
papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
papreplive.com
Volleyball: Haverford’s switch has the Fords hitting cruise control
HAVERFORD — After starting the season with four straight losses, Haverford volleyball coach Alin Bilc decided to switch things up. The big change was at the setter position, where Bilc decided to rotate sophomores Julia Timoney and Taylor Rosseel. That decision has made quite a difference for the Fords....
papreplive.com
Gwynedd Mercy beats Merion Mercy, remains unbeaten
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Gwynedd Mercy Academy dominated the first half against Merion Mercy Academy Tuesday afternoon. The Monarchs put 18 shots on goal and earned 11 penalty corners in the first 30 minutes compared the the Golden Bears’ two shots and one penalty corner. Despite the large gap in...
papreplive.com
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL >> Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
papreplive.com
Upper Merion puts full game together in win over Pottsgrove
UPPER MERION >> Two weeks ago, Upper Merion picked up a narrow one-goal win over Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division rival Pottsgrove. In the rematch Monday afternoon, the Vikings won in much more convincing fashion. Ella Menke and Becca Shuler each scored three goals in a 7-0 win at Upper Merion Area High School.
papreplive.com
Main Line roundup (Sept. 19): Lower Merion girls soccer squad off to stellar start
The Lower Merion High School girls soccer team mproved to 8-1 (as of Monday) with three wins in the week ending Sept. 18. The Aces defeated Harriton, Garnet Valley and WC Henderson. LM’s offense was led by Elly Slenksy, Dylan Steinberg, and Grace Downey. The defense of Sadie Cohen, Alex...
papreplive.com
Haverford High School’s Patrick Lawson is the Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-25)
The senior runner finished first at the recent 2022 Unionville 2-Mile Bash by running the current fastest two-mile time in the state. He is a standout runner in cross country, indoor track and spring track, finishing fourth in the 1,600 meter run at States last spring and helping the Fords place second in the 4×800; finishing in the top dozen runners in the 1,600 meter run at States last winter; and placing 16th in the PIAA Cross Country Championships last fall. Not only is Lawson a highly-recruited runner, but is one of the top academically performing students in his class. At Haverford, he is a member of Science Olympiad, Speech and Debate, and the National Honor Society.
papreplive.com
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
Pa. winery with meteorologist at the helm sees plenty of sunshine in its long-range forecast
Lehigh County’s Weathered Vineyards will celebrate its eight-year anniversary with a celebration on Oct. 8. The party will be held at the winery, located in Weisenberg Township in New Tripoli, from 2 to 5 p.m. The James Supra and Sarah Ayers Band is returning to help owners Dana and Richard Woolley mark the occasion. The Good Egg Food Truck will also be visiting with its varied menu. In addition, attendees can expect:
wlvr.org
Forty years ago today, 3 men climbed a billboard for a contest that brought attention, scorn
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Forty years ago today, a radio contest started in the Lehigh Valley that ended up causing an international media frenzy. On Sept. 20, 1982, Allentown radio station WSAN-AM was in the middle of rebranding and its staff decided to put on a contest to get publicity.
Roundabouts; start of fall; new cake shop: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Partly sunny. Little League sued: The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15. Easton Oliverson is still recovering from head injuries.
These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Township to 'sniff out' offensive smell in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Even with the windows rolled all the way up, you can still smell that smell as you drive up St. Clair Avenue in the hills just outside Pottsville. It's a familiar scent to some, but for the longest time, neighbors in East Norwegian Township couldn't figure out where it was coming from.
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing girl
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chester County are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen two days ago. State Police say Jazzmine Waldrop was last seen at her grandfather’s house on September 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford and her whereabouts are unknown at this time.
