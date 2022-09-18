ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

CDL program returns to Abilene

By Shelly Womack
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Texas State Technical College (TSTC) relaunched the West Texas commercial driver’s license (CDL) program.

Jake Whitley, Instructor for the Professional Driving Academy, began the first session during Nation Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 11-17) with three students. Due to state guidelines, Whitley can teach four students at a time.

“I am really excited to be able to bring this program to TSTC,” Whitley said. “I have 38 years of truck driving experience, and 30 of those were hauling cattle. I will be able to share tons of information with our students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnIYn_0hzyl11c00
Noah Stokes checks the pre-trip list. (Courtesy of TSTC )

Noah Stokes, a student with previous training with TSTC from Abilene, said he feels confident that he will be taught well during the four week course.

“I am super excited that TSTC is offering this program,” Stokes said. “This is a life-changer for me. There are not many public opportunities to take a CDL course in our area.”

During the course, students will spend two weeks focused on the pre-trip inspection and classroom time. They will begin to drive during the third and fourth weeks and take the Department of Public Safety test.

Doug Jeter, TSTC’s project manager for Workforce Training and Continuing Education, explained why he loves this program.

“I love the fact that this is a four-week program because we are going to get students in and out successfully and making good money,” Jeter said

You can email doug.jeter@tstc.edu to register for the October session.

