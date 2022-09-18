ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos Ski Valley, NM

Taos Ski Valley certified as carbon neutral

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A company has reached an important milestone. The Taos Ski Valley has become carbon neutral.

Taos Ski Valley has been certified by Climate Impact Partners as carbon neutral. This is a step towards their goal of being net zero by 2030.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals set the bar for the status of carbon neutrality, and Taos Ski Valley was able to meet the criteria.

They said they want to recalculate their carbon footprint every year until they reach their net zero goal.

