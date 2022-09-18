ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
MADISON, WI
Fall at Eplegaarden in Fitchburg

The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
FITCHBURG, WI
Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
MADISON, WI
Camp Createability burglary suspect arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police say a suspect has been arrested in the case of the burglary to Camp Createability that happened in July. The non-profit on Madison’s east side had a special camera, computer, sound equipment, projector and a film backdrop all stolen from the property, worth an estimated $10,000.
MADISON, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
REEDSBURG, WI
MPD: Woman pulls gun on man with his child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is now facing charges after pointing a gun at a man while his young child was in a stroller at a gas station, according to Madison Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, officers were called to the BP Gas Station on South Park St. for a weapons offense involving a firearm. A 37-year-old woman asked a man for a pack of cigarettes. When she did not like his response, an argument started, which is when an uninvolved person tried stepping in, according to MPD.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
WISCONSIN STATE
Woman taken into custody for alleged attack with scissors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Madison’s west side after she allegedly attacked someone with scissors during a fight, police report. Authorities responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 7000 block of Flower Lane for reports of a stabbing, according to a Madison...
MADISON, WI
MPD investigates gunshots on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation is ongoing regarding gunshots on Saturday night on Madison’s east side, police said. The Madison Police Department responded to a call reporting gunfire around 10:24 p.m. According to MPD, those involved told police that there was a series of arguments between two groups...
MADISON, WI
Liaison officer’s gun accidentally discharges at middle school in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A school liaison officer’s gun accidentally discharged Monday at Edison Middle School in Janesville, prompting an investigation in search of answers. The School District of Janesville sent an email to Edison Middle School families Monday afternoon concerning the incident. According to the email from Superintendent...
JANESVILLE, WI
MPD: Intoxicated driver crashes causes multiple power outages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy crews spent hours working to restore power for multiple homes after Madison Police say a man crashed into an electrical box Monday night. MPD says the 26-year-old man was heading north on the 1200 block of McKenna Blvd just before 11:30 p.m. and struck the electrical box causing it to start on fire.
MADISON, WI
Janesville PD: Missing woman found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The missing persons alert issued early on Sunday morning for a Janesville woman was cancelled later that afternoon when she was found, Janesville Police said. Police first reported the 39-year-old woman missing just after midnight on Sunday, and expressed that her family was concerned about her...
JANESVILLE, WI
Second suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second suspect convicted in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday in Dane County court. Perion Carreon was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison for the charge of first-degree reckless homicide,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
City of Madison releases schedule of Halloween events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the cancellation of Freakfest, the City of Madison Mayor’s Office has released a schedule of Halloween events that will be taking place leading up to the holiday. The scheduled Halloween celebrations will take place on Wednesday, October 26 and Saturday, October 29 and consist...
MADISON, WI
Common Council passes ordinance on tear gas use for MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crowd control Tuesday night. The ordinance changed earlier in the day ahead of the meeting from prohibiting the use of tear gas to requiring more oversight.
MADISON, WI
Stoughton man killed after vehicle crashes into tree

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a Stoughton man was killed after his vehicle struck a tree Tuesday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a one vehicle crash on N. Casey Road just north of W. CTH M in the Town of Porter.
STOUGHTON, WI

