WCTV
Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
WCTV
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead after a crash that occurred just after 8 a.m Wednesday. The incident happened near the intersection of Wahnish Way and Robert and Trudie Perkins Way. All travel lanes on Robert Trudie Perkins Way from Wahnish Way to Martin Luther King Boulevard are...
Albany Herald
Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday
ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
ecbpublishing.com
Pebble Hill Plantation offering free “Take a Child Outside” nature program
National Take a Child Outside Week is Sept. 24-30, and Pebble Hill Plantation is participating by offering fun, nature-based activities for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Learning Center at Pebble Hill, located in Thomasville, Ga., at 1251 U.S. Hwy. 319 S.
Post-Searchlight
Flint River Fair returns to Bainbridge in October
Next month will see the return of the Flint River Fair, a yearly staple that has been missing since 2019. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor sat down with the Post-Searchlight to give people a preview of what to expect. The festivities will begin on Tuesday, October 4, from 5:00-10:00...
WALB 10
Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town. City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects. The mural was done as a beautification...
WALB 10
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Times are changing at public universities. Some degree programs are growing, some are going away entirely. Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. One of those programs is a masters of music education. While the...
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
New Tallahassee banking initiative to help lower-income communities
The capital city chamber of commerce is now hoping to provide the same guidance to people across Tallahassee through the Bank On Initiative.
Support needed for more refugee families in Tallahassee
Leo Makarov's family came to Tallahassee with the help of his kids too. They have been living in here for three months.
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
valdostatoday.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
Thomasville to host Feeding the Community event
The City of Thomasville is set to host a Feeding the Community event for those in need of a free meal.
WALB 10
Summer heat peaks before fall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new week and still dry but warming up. With high pressure in control sunshine dominates while hotter air flows east. This pushes highs above average mid-upper 90s and near record through Thursday. Albany’s record high is 101 set in 1925 on Thursday. The very...
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Gaston forms in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a flurry of recent hurricane season activity in September, Tropical Storm Gaston developed Tuesday afternoon after reaching depression stage earlier in the day. Gaston was about 1,000 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving north-northeast at 18 mph, based on statistics...
Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project
ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
WALB 10
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
WJCL
Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
