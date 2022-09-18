ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, GA

WCTV

Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead after a crash that occurred just after 8 a.m Wednesday. The incident happened near the intersection of Wahnish Way and Robert and Trudie Perkins Way. All travel lanes on Robert Trudie Perkins Way from Wahnish Way to Martin Luther King Boulevard are...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Albany Herald

Cooking queen 'Mama Corine Morris' celebrates 96th birthday

ALBANY — Friends and family members celebrated “Mama Corine” Morris’ 96th birthday Sunday. Mama Corine has been cooking for more than 75 years, and her son Xavier, the owner of Billy Boy’s Wings and BBQ in Albany, said, “She still cooks better than most everyone else, even at 96.”
ALBANY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Pebble Hill Plantation offering free “Take a Child Outside” nature program

National Take a Child Outside Week is Sept. 24-30, and Pebble Hill Plantation is participating by offering fun, nature-based activities for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Learning Center at Pebble Hill, located in Thomasville, Ga., at 1251 U.S. Hwy. 319 S.
THOMASVILLE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Flint River Fair returns to Bainbridge in October

Next month will see the return of the Flint River Fair, a yearly staple that has been missing since 2019. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor sat down with the Post-Searchlight to give people a preview of what to expect. The festivities will begin on Tuesday, October 4, from 5:00-10:00...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WALB 10

Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town. City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects. The mural was done as a beautification...
DOERUN, GA
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident. VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am.,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Summer heat peaks before fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new week and still dry but warming up. With high pressure in control sunshine dominates while hotter air flows east. This pushes highs above average mid-upper 90s and near record through Thursday. Albany’s record high is 101 set in 1925 on Thursday. The very...
ALBANY, GA
wtxl.com

Tropical Storm Gaston forms in open waters of northern Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a flurry of recent hurricane season activity in September, Tropical Storm Gaston developed Tuesday afternoon after reaching depression stage earlier in the day. Gaston was about 1,000 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving north-northeast at 18 mph, based on statistics...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Volleyball PRO

Hahira, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Georgia Christian School volleyball team will have a game with Valwood School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
VALDOSTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe begins demolition work on nursing education project

ALBANY — Given the green light by the city of Albany, construction crews began the demolition process Monday to kick off a Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital/Albany Technical College project that is expected to dramatically increase the number of nursing students trained by Albany Tech. After weeks of wrangling with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot. The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot...
VALDOSTA, GA
WJCL

Police in Georgia investigate deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during the weekend. According to the Valdosta Police Department, officers responded to a home on Ponderosa Drive around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.
VALDOSTA, GA

