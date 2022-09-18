Read full article on original website
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
E-470 begins second phase of widening project, targets section closest to DIAHeather WillardDenver, CO
CeeLo Green headlines Denver’s Recess Street FestMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver attempts to make marijuana delivery easierDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area launches mountain bike trailsMorgan TiltonDenver, CO
Colorado Daily
Colorado football notes: Karl Dorrell maintains confidence in struggling Buffs’ offense
Colorado’s offense was bad enough during the 2021 season that head coach Karl Dorrell fired almost all of his coaches on that side of that ball. That was the result of averaging 18.8 points per game (121st out of 130 FBS teams) and 257.6 yards per game (129th). Three...
Colorado Daily
Buffs’ football notes: Eliminating poor starts on Colorado agenda
An 0-3 start to the season has exposed a long list of issues with the Colorado football team. One particular area of emphasis for the Buffaloes this week as they prepare to host UCLA on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Networks) is getting out of the gates quicker than they’ve done in recent weeks.
Colorado Daily
Karl Dorrell: Colorado Buffs football working harder to get back on track
In the 1990s sitcom, “Coach,” the head coach and his assistants would often sit around the office and wait for the start of football practices, eating snacks, reading the newspaper or finding other ways to fill their time. While Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes aren’t enjoying much...
What to know about major cooldown coming to Colorado
The Pinpoint Weather team said Tuesday will likely be the final 90-degree day of 2022. A big cold front will arrive overnight, dropping high temperatures into the 60s.
9News
Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado
DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way
Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
hbsdealer.com
Top three major merchandise moves from Denver
Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
Westword
Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't
According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location. Choosing a good, romantic...
theconradhowler.org
A New Lead in a Cold Case
The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?
DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
indenvertimes.com
5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year
As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
Get Excited. Colorado’s New Toys R Us In Loveland Is Now Open
Colorado has waited, what feels like forever, for the return of Toys R Us. The first location in Northern Colorado is finally open and ready to bring you back to happier and simpler times. New Toys R Us Location Is Now Open In Colorado. As a kid, there was nothing...
In the heart of Denver, a minting tradition as old as America
DENVER • Somewhere between your couch cushions or the cupholders of your car, in a piggy bank or a wishing well or on the sidewalk of any street, there’s a penny or a nickel or a dime or a quarter with an inconspicuous “D” beside the head of a president.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
gmauthority.com
Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers
Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
This Inexpensive Home in Colorado is a Mountain Paradise
How cool would it be to live in a place that feels like you're on a vacation? I know I know, a place like that is going to be ridiculously expensive but in this particular case, that's not the case at all. I am not including manufactured homes, over 55...
