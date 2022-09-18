ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffs’ football notes: Eliminating poor starts on Colorado agenda

An 0-3 start to the season has exposed a long list of issues with the Colorado football team. One particular area of emphasis for the Buffaloes this week as they prepare to host UCLA on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Networks) is getting out of the gates quicker than they’ve done in recent weeks.
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

About half of Colorado under a Flood Watch with soaking rain on the way

Tuesday is the final day to soak warm temperatures before a cold front brings much cooler and wetter weather.The front was in central Wyoming Tuesday morning and based on the speed of the front, it should arrive in the Denver metro area no later than midnight Tuesday night.Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Tuesday. It should be the 67th day this year reaching at least 90 degrees in Denver (the third most on record) and the 10th day in September which is unprecedented in Denver's history.After the front...
DENVER, CO
hbsdealer.com

Top three major merchandise moves from Denver

Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
theconradhowler.org

A New Lead in a Cold Case

The Boulder Police Department had just announced the discovery of new DNA found on JonBenet Ramsay’s clothing. With this new lead, in a case that had been dormant for almost 25 years, John Andrew Ramsay (the half brother of JonBenet Ramsay) pleads for the lead to be tested. On the contrary, The Boulder PD wants to wait as DNA found is in a small amount, and with John Ramsay (the father of JonBenet) wanting the tests to be private, any results will take time to be announced. Until then, the investigation is still ongoing despite leads being slow.
BOULDER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Henry: CSU isn’t an airline, so why did it oversell parking passes?

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Parking passes are not a cheap expense at Colorado State University. The annual cost for a Z permit pass, allowing the permit holder to access the Z, R and ZR parking spots, is a whopping $584. That kind of money is enough to buy a PlayStation 5 — so you would also expect, at the very least, to be able to park in the lot you paid for.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Cold front arrives in Colorado: How much rain could we get?

DENVER — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally gets a taste of cooler weather, a day before the official start of autumn. A cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday will bring showers, storms and cooler temperatures. Scattered storms are expected to arrive Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
indenvertimes.com

5 Valuable Changes Denver Homeowners Should Make This Year

As a Denver homeowner, you want your home to be safe and comfortable. If there are aspects of your house that you don’t like, you can always renovate and upgrade your systems. Here are some valuable changes you can make around your house. 1. Get A Metal Roof in...
DENVER, CO
gmauthority.com

Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers

Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
BOULDER, CO

