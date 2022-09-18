ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire Saturday

By Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN — The Austin Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 35 southbound near Stassney Lane.

It happened Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m. An AFD shift commander said firefighters were making headway in extinguishing the fire after setbacks navigating traffic and accessing water. The commander said they were determining whether the vehicle’s cargo poses a danger.

Austin Police said the tractor-trailer hit a light pole, which required a crane to remove it from the roadway. I-35 northbound near William Cannon was closed Sunday morning to clear the roadway. But the road has since reopened.

(KXAN Video/Chelsea Moreno)

KXAN will provide additional information when it becomes available.

