I-35 reopens after tractor-trailer fire Saturday
AUSTIN — The Austin Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 35 southbound near Stassney Lane.
It happened Saturday evening around 9:30 p.m. An AFD shift commander said firefighters were making headway in extinguishing the fire after setbacks navigating traffic and accessing water. The commander said they were determining whether the vehicle’s cargo poses a danger.
Austin Police said the tractor-trailer hit a light pole, which required a crane to remove it from the roadway. I-35 northbound near William Cannon was closed Sunday morning to clear the roadway. But the road has since reopened.
KXAN will provide additional information when it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0