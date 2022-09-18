Earlier this month at D23, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige confirmed that WandaVisoin director Matt Shakman will helm Fantastic Four, the studio’s take on the team that launched the Marvel Universe in the comics. Now there is word on who will pen the script. Writing duo Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer are on the project, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The team is behind the spec script Disaster Wedding, which has Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow attached to direct for Warner Bros. They also penned the Rebel Wilson comedy K-Pop: Lost In America, which is in development. Deadline first reported...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO