Effective: 2022-09-18 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Jefferson; Lee; Van Buren FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri, including the following counties, in west central Illinois, Hancock. In southeast Iowa, Jefferson, Lee and Van Buren. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - One to three inches of rain fell last night which has saturated the soil in some areas. Numerous thunderstorms will occur this evening and overnight bringing an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall at some locations.

