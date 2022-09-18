ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

alabamanews.net

Child Struck by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death

Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Millbrook Residents Meet with Police about Vandalism Issues

People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood of Millbrook have now met with police to discuss their concerns about vandalism. As Alabama News Network has reported, the residents say vandalism has been a problem for nearly two years, especially near Sharon Lane. They say the vandalism includes bricks being thrown...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Fatally Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a juvenile male has been fatally shot. Police say at about 7:15PM Sunday, they were called to the 700 block of North University Drive, near South Union Street. That’s where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair.  “Detectives […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Millbrook Residents Fighting Back Against Vandalism

People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood in Millbrook say they’re fed up with a rash of property vandalism. They say it seems to occur before and after school hours, particularly near Sharon Lane. They say vandalism has been an ongoing issue for nearly two years. They say the...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
TUSKEGEE, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Manhunt still ongoing

According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, a manhunt for a white male, age mid 30’s, was still ongoing as of Monday, Sept 19, at 4 p.m. He stated deputies tried to make contact with a gentleman on Kolb City Road, Sunday, Sept. 18, in relation to complaint issues.
GREENVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Kiwanis Club Announces Its Trooper of Year for 2022

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery are recognizing Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the club’s Trooper of the Year 2022. Gov. Kay Ivey served as the club’s keynote speaker at the award luncheon on Tuesday, with ALEA Secretary...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
AUBURN, AL

