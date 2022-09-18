Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
alabamanews.net
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Millbrook Residents Meet with Police about Vandalism Issues
People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood of Millbrook have now met with police to discuss their concerns about vandalism. As Alabama News Network has reported, the residents say vandalism has been a problem for nearly two years, especially near Sharon Lane. They say the vandalism includes bricks being thrown...
WSFA
Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
Selma man arrested in DeKalb storage unit burglaries
A Selma man was arrested in DeKalb County over the weekend after authorities say he burglarized the storage units in Collinsville.
alabamanews.net
Juvenile Fatally Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a juvenile male has been fatally shot. Police say at about 7:15PM Sunday, they were called to the 700 block of North University Drive, near South Union Street. That’s where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name...
Police investigating social media post threatening to kill Black people at Alabama fair
Opelika police are investigating a social media post threatening to kill Black people at the Lee County Fair, and are providing extra officers for the event next month as a heightened security measure. The department said Tuesday it was told about the post on Monday and is attempting to identify...
WSFA
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
WTVM
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Department Holds Press Conference Regarding Vehicular Homicide of Perez Bowman
The Prattville Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:40 P.M. at the Public Safety Building in downtown Prattville. Police provided an update on the open investigation on the hit-and-run incident that occured on September 4, 2022 on Gin Shop Hill Road that resulted in the death of Perez Bowman.
Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair. “Detectives […]
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation after Body Found in Macon County
Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Montgomery man was found in Macon County. Police say the body of Anthony Matthews, Jr. was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Shorter area. Police believe he was shot and killed in Montgomery. The discovery of the body involved...
alabamanews.net
Millbrook Residents Fighting Back Against Vandalism
People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood in Millbrook say they’re fed up with a rash of property vandalism. They say it seems to occur before and after school hours, particularly near Sharon Lane. They say vandalism has been an ongoing issue for nearly two years. They say the...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
thegreenvillestandard.com
Manhunt still ongoing
According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, a manhunt for a white male, age mid 30’s, was still ongoing as of Monday, Sept 19, at 4 p.m. He stated deputies tried to make contact with a gentleman on Kolb City Road, Sunday, Sept. 18, in relation to complaint issues.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Kiwanis Club Announces Its Trooper of Year for 2022
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery are recognizing Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the club’s Trooper of the Year 2022. Gov. Kay Ivey served as the club’s keynote speaker at the award luncheon on Tuesday, with ALEA Secretary...
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
