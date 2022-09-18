ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Heights, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Vote for your favorite Peoria County Flag design

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County residents are invited to vote for the flag design they feel best represents the county. Peoria County Board members said neighbors have until Oct. 2 to vote on three finalists in its flag design contest. The three flags can be viewed below:
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pentatonix brings Christmas show to Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – A Christmas show featuring a popular a capella group will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center in December. It’s described as their biggest tour and their biggest show yet. Pentatonix will be at the Peoria Civic Center December 3rd, in support of a new holiday album coming out near the end of October.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria Heights, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Chillicothe, IL
City
Lacon, IL
Henry, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Spring Bay, IL
Peoria Heights, IL
Government
City
Henry, IL
wcbu.org

Eureka looks ahead with major lake facilities upgrade

Buoyed by the promise of a matching funding grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Eureka city leaders are moving ahead with plans for a comprehensive, multiyear improvement project for Eureka Lake, a 30-acre man made impoundment that includes a city park and day-use facilities for the general public.
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Volunteers clean up the area during Illinois River Sweep 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens volunteered their time for the Illinois River Sweep on Saturday. The sweep is a partnership between the Forest Park Nature Center and Peoria Park District,. “We have close to 80 something volunteers out cleaning publicly owned sites along the river,” Kristi Shoemaker, Chief Naturalist...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare

With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal approves $3.9 million project to upkeep water quality

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal is working to keep its water healthy for its residents. At Monday’s council meeting the town decided to move forward with a project to upkeep its water quality. The Main Street Water Main Replacement Project has been approved for $3,942,980....
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Illinois River#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Central Illinois
Central Illinois Proud

Tornado confirmed in Le Roy Sunday night

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln was able to confirm that damage on the south side of Le Roy was caused by an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph. You can see the details of their report below. Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak...
LE ROY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Retailers express concern about possible Christmas tree price hike

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Mackinaw, store owner Brett Zehr was concerned he may need to get out of the Christmas tree business. His IGA store sells Christmas trees during the holiday season. “I’ve looked into it greatly. Christmas tree farms are declining. There’s less and less farms,...
MACKINAW, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, September 21st

She may still look like a puppy but Cookie is a fully grown one year old. She’s a little nervous at first but she’s also very affectionate. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Time capsule opened exactly 122 years after being sealed

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — While demolishing the Hale Memorial Church this summer, workers found a time capsule in one of the cornerstones of the church. After finding a date on the box, they finally opened it exactly 122 years after it was sealed. The KDB group of Peoria acquired...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant

And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power

PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
1470 WMBD

Pekin business target of vandalism

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
PEKIN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy