Vote for your favorite Peoria County Flag design
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County residents are invited to vote for the flag design they feel best represents the county. Peoria County Board members said neighbors have until Oct. 2 to vote on three finalists in its flag design contest. The three flags can be viewed below:
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
CI Hero: Peoria man is dedicated to service, bringing community transformation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Whether greeting little ones getting off the school bus or guiding older ones behind bars, Angel Cruz has embodied the term “service” in the Peoria community. This week’s CI Hero coincides with Hispanic Heritage month and Cruz said he’s embracing dedication and Latino...
Pentatonix brings Christmas show to Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Christmas show featuring a popular a capella group will be coming to the Peoria Civic Center in December. It’s described as their biggest tour and their biggest show yet. Pentatonix will be at the Peoria Civic Center December 3rd, in support of a new holiday album coming out near the end of October.
Eureka looks ahead with major lake facilities upgrade
Buoyed by the promise of a matching funding grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Eureka city leaders are moving ahead with plans for a comprehensive, multiyear improvement project for Eureka Lake, a 30-acre man made impoundment that includes a city park and day-use facilities for the general public.
Volunteers clean up the area during Illinois River Sweep 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens volunteered their time for the Illinois River Sweep on Saturday. The sweep is a partnership between the Forest Park Nature Center and Peoria Park District,. “We have close to 80 something volunteers out cleaning publicly owned sites along the river,” Kristi Shoemaker, Chief Naturalist...
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
Normal approves $3.9 million project to upkeep water quality
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal is working to keep its water healthy for its residents. At Monday’s council meeting the town decided to move forward with a project to upkeep its water quality. The Main Street Water Main Replacement Project has been approved for $3,942,980....
Tornado confirmed in Le Roy Sunday night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln was able to confirm that damage on the south side of Le Roy was caused by an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph. You can see the details of their report below. Rating: EF-0 Estimated Peak...
Unit 5 cleans up debris left from storms
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup continues across central Illinois after severe storms left trails of damage from Peoria to Normal. Unit 5 schools, called in custodial staff early Monday morning to prepare for the school day. School officials said most of the damage was at Normal Community High School...
Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
Retailers express concern about possible Christmas tree price hike
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Mackinaw, store owner Brett Zehr was concerned he may need to get out of the Christmas tree business. His IGA store sells Christmas trees during the holiday season. “I’ve looked into it greatly. Christmas tree farms are declining. There’s less and less farms,...
Pet of the Week, September 21st
She may still look like a puppy but Cookie is a fully grown one year old. She’s a little nervous at first but she’s also very affectionate. You can get more information on her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Time capsule opened exactly 122 years after being sealed
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — While demolishing the Hale Memorial Church this summer, workers found a time capsule in one of the cornerstones of the church. After finding a date on the box, they finally opened it exactly 122 years after it was sealed. The KDB group of Peoria acquired...
How the new owners of the Twin Towers Mall plan to transform it into a 'hub of activity' for downtown Peoria
Downtown Peoria's Twin Towers Mall is under new ownership. JPG Real Estate donated the four-story, nearly 40,000-square-foot building to the nonprofit organization Illinois Business Financial Services (IBSE). IBFS is currently based on the third floor of the building. Erik Reader is the president and CEO of the group that works...
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
Ameren: Over 4,000 customers in the Peoria area without power
PEORIA, Ill. — According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, nearly 4,000 customers in Peoria County were in the dark early Monday morning following storms that rolled through Central Illinois on Sunday night. As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, just over 40 Ameren customers were without power in Tazewell County....
UPDATE: Smith Street reopened after gas leak
UPDATE: 4:05 p.m. — Smith Street near Steubenvilles has reopened in Peoria Tuesday. According to firefighters on the scene, there was a gas leak in a house, which has now been vented. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department closed part of Smith Street near Steubenvilles Street in...
Pekin business target of vandalism
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
