Youngstown, OH

Youngstown State battles, falls to #9 Kentucky

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State Penguins had a big task ahead of them, facing the No. 9 ranked Kentucky Wildcats on the road, looking to beat their first FBS opponent since 2012.

The Penguins held their ground in the first quarter, highlighted by a Troy Jakubec interception, the score would stay 0-0 after the first.

But the Wildcats would eventually start putting up some points, as Kentucky quarterback Will Levis would fire 3 touchdown passes to lead 21-0 at half.

Levis would finish the day 27-35 with 377 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The Penguins offense never really got going, managing 192 total yards while going 0-10 on 3rd down conversions.

Kentucky improves to 3-0 on the season as the Penguins fall to 2-1.

Youngstown State has a bye week next Saturday, before heading to take on North Dakota State on Oct. 1.

