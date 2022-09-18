Highlights: Valley Christian keeps rolling in blowout win

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian kept their perfect season alive by scoring early and often in their 45-18 win over Lisbon.

Second play of the game after a good return from Valley Christian, they hand it to Jon’Trell Mixon. He bangs his way in from about 15 yards out to put the Eagles up 6-0, but not without a big flex for the big man.

Next possession for Valley Christian, Jhordan Pete finds Tyler Adams, who takes it for a long ride for a 29-yard touchdown, Eagles, go up 12-0.

Still 1st quarter, Valley Christian again, this time it’s Ja’Sean Lindsey following up his huge week last week against United with this 79 yard TD run that puts the Eagles up 19-0.

Valley Christian improves to 5-0 with the 45-18 win tonight.

