East Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

New state boys soccer poll: 5 new Section III earn spots in poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of movement in the state rankings this week. Five new Section III teams emerged in the polls. Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 12) cracked the AA rankings this week; Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 15) moved into the Class A rankings; South Jefferson (No. 20) is new in Class B; Tully (No. 20) has joined the Class C rankings; and Lyme (No. 10) moved into the Class D ranks.
Syracuse.com

11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll

Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Virginia tickets: Cheapest seats for Friday's ACC matchup at the Dome

Syracuse football faces a big challenge to its undefeated 3-0 record when the Orange host the Virginia Cavaliers at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022). Home crowds have already been treated to two big wins this season, 31-7 over Louisville and 32-29 over Purdue, and fans will be eager to get back to the Dome to cheer on the surging Syracuse Orange. There’s plenty of seats left for the big game, and we’ve got your guide to the cheapest seats available.
Syracuse.com

Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and spread for Friday, 9/23

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse grabbed a thrilling 32-29 last-minute win over Purdue in NCAAF Week 3 and the Orange are now 3-0. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -1.5 and will go for their third straight win after they cashed Syracuse -22.5 against UCONN in Week 2. Let’s dive into our Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and break down the spread for Friday’s contest with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse horror story? Movie suspends production after troubles (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 21)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 59. Warmer, an afternoon thunderstorm. The 5-day forecast. WHICH WAY IS UP? Skaneateles’ Casey Kenan flips while executing a throw-in during a boys soccer game against Cazenovia on Tuesday. Skaneateles won, 4-1, in a a rematch of last year’s sectional final. Story, more than 50 photos. (Rich Barnes photo)
Syracuse.com

Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
