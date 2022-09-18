Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: State-ranked East Syracuse Minoa derails previously unbeaten Jamesville-DeWitt (56 photos)
State-ranked No. 13 East Syracuse Minoa on Tuesday accomplished something no other team has done so far this year: Hand Jamesville-DeWitt its first loss of the season. The Spartans defeated the state-ranked No. 15 Red Rams 2-0 in a Class A SCAC Empire Division matchup at Jamesville-DeWitt.
Watch: Marcellus boys soccer upsets No. 2 state-ranked team (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Marcellus came into the game as the No. 13 Class B team in the state. That should change after the Mustangs defeated No. 2-ranked Westhill 3-0 on Tuesday evening. Marcellus scored a goal at around the 38-minute mark and never looked back. Marcellus tacked on another...
Reigning state champ Skaneateles tested early with ‘gauntlet’ of tough teams (54 photos)
Reigning Class B state champion Skaneateles has faced some tough opponents to open its title defense this season. Since opening the year with back-to-back wins, Skaneateles has lost or tied its last four opponents by two or less goals.
New state boys soccer poll: 5 new Section III earn spots in poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — There was a lot of movement in the state rankings this week. Five new Section III teams emerged in the polls. Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 12) cracked the AA rankings this week; Jamesville-DeWitt (No. 15) moved into the Class A rankings; South Jefferson (No. 20) is new in Class B; Tully (No. 20) has joined the Class C rankings; and Lyme (No. 10) moved into the Class D ranks.
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
Watch: Liverpool girls soccer defeats Baldwinsville with overtime golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — After losing on a golden goal to Cicero-North Syracuse last week, the No. 14 state-ranked Liverpool girls soccer team reversed their luck Tuesday evening. The Warriors defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 behind an overtime goal from Mya Wright. “It was really good because we actually lost in double...
Liverpool girls soccer nets golden goal with under 3 minutes to play in double OT
Liverpool and Baldwinsville played two scoreless halves and more than 17 overtime minutes before senior Mya Wright found the back of the net with her first golden goal of the year. That was the only goal needed to give her Liverpool girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over the Bees...
Section III football rankings (Week 2): 5 new teams crash poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
All-state running back debuts for new team this fall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eli Benson, a fourth-team all-state running back, is suiting up for a new team this fall. Benson is no longer playing for Auburn. He has moved and is now part of the Liverpool football team.
ACC Power Rankings: Syracuse, among 7 unbeatens, is giving the Atlantic Division even more teeth
Syracuse, N.Y. — The race for the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte will begin to heat up over the next three weeks. In that span, Clemson plays Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Wake Forest and N.C. State each play Florida State, too.
Syracuse football vs. Virginia tickets: Cheapest seats for Friday’s ACC matchup at the Dome
Syracuse football faces a big challenge to its undefeated 3-0 record when the Orange host the Virginia Cavaliers at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022). Home crowds have already been treated to two big wins this season, 31-7 over Louisville and 32-29 over Purdue, and fans will be eager to get back to the Dome to cheer on the surging Syracuse Orange. There’s plenty of seats left for the big game, and we’ve got your guide to the cheapest seats available.
Tucker Tracker: What’s keeping Syracuse’s star back from his first breakaway run?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has hit every level on his personal performance scale through three weeks of play for Syracuse football. He was pleased with his performance against Louisville.
Committing to Texas A&M? Transferring to George Washington? Howard Triche tells the story of his Syracuse career
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Howard Triche’s career as a basketball player at Syracuse seems like a fairy tale. Local kid who stays home, becomes a starter and later a senior captain on the Syracuse team that advanced all the way to the 1987 NCAA championship game. But Triche’s story...
Syracuse football game vs. Wagner is slotted for an evening kickoff, will stream on ACC Network Extra
Syracuse, N.Y. — By the time Syracuse football heads into its Week 6 bye, it will have already played four coveted night games in 2022, the same amount it did in the entire 2021 season. The Orange hosts Wagner for its homecoming game at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 inside...
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and spread for Friday, 9/23
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse grabbed a thrilling 32-29 last-minute win over Purdue in NCAAF Week 3 and the Orange are now 3-0. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -1.5 and will go for their third straight win after they cashed Syracuse -22.5 against UCONN in Week 2. Let’s dive into our Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and break down the spread for Friday’s contest with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
Syracuse horror story? Movie suspends production after troubles (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 21)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 59. Warmer, an afternoon thunderstorm. The 5-day forecast. WHICH WAY IS UP? Skaneateles’ Casey Kenan flips while executing a throw-in during a boys soccer game against Cazenovia on Tuesday. Skaneateles won, 4-1, in a a rematch of last year’s sectional final. Story, more than 50 photos. (Rich Barnes photo)
Can Adam Weitsman bring a million-dollar recruit to Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 68; Low: 54. Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. The 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Reverend wants to stamp out “nurseries of hatred”: Syracuse native the Rev. H. Bernard Alex is the senior pastor at Victory Temple Fellowship Church, in Syracuse. Alex, 60, has been a leader in civil and human rights in Central New York, serving, among other ways, as president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network chapter. He sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about the hardest part of being a minister, why he loves to sing, and how he strives to be a community “transformist.” (Dennis Nett photo)
