FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Related
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
nbcboston.com
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood
Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
Best Places To Get Apple Cider Doughnuts In Greater Boston Area
Fall is just around the corner, which means everyone will be dying to get their hands on apple cider doughnuts. So to help Boston-area residents on their quest to find the best apple cider doughnuts, here is a list of the top ten places to visit courtesy of Yelp. 1.)...
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Homes in Essex evacuated after cleaning crew finds suspicious item in recently sold home
ESSEX, Mass. — Multiple homes in a neighborhood in Essex were evacuated Monday after a cleaning crew found a suspicious item in a recently sold home, officials said. Police and fire officials responding to a report of an “unknown piece of ordnance” inside a house in the area of the southern end of Wood Drive around 10:30 a.m. ordered an evacuation of about six homes, according to Essex Police Chief Paul Francis.
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcboston.com
4 of the Best Restaurants Nationwide Are in New England, New York Times Says
In The New York Times' annual ranking of 50 best restaurants in the country, two Massachusetts spots are featured as among the greatest nationwide. Neptune Oyster in Boston and Dear Annie in Cambridge have both secured a ranking in this year's list, alongside two other restaurants in New England. "Dishes...
bostonchefs.com
La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield
MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!
(WAREHAM, MA) The Onset Bay Association and Onset-Wareham Fireworks invite you to, "join us for the reimagined Harvest Moon Festival!" This event will include over 50 vendors, food trucks, contests, shows, live music, and more! At the 2022 Onset Beach Harvest Moon Festival, there is sure to be something for every member of the family!
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
westfordcat.org
Serving quality a ‘top priority’ for new restaurant in Westford
WESTFORD — A new restaurant has opened its doors in Westford, serving a variety of breakfast and lunch options on Littleton Road. Nearly a month after Gene’s Chinese Flatbread Café closed its doors on Aug. 14 at its 175 Littleton Rd. location, Classic Kitchen Café officially opened its doors on Sept. 17. The restaurant is owned by Merrimack Valley locals Samantha Connor and her husband, Gabriel Dantas.
'Taken Away Too Soon': Northborough Teenager Suddenly Dies At 16
A 16-year-old boy has died unexpectedly at his home in central Massachusetts, loved ones said. Jon Niemi was found unresponsive at his Northborough home around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Northborough Police said on Facebook. He was pronounced dead a few moments later by fire and EMS crews, police said.
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Wally’s in Hampton, New Hampshire, is Having Their Annual Pig Roast & Bike Run
I love me a pig roast! My husband's family has one every 4th of July, and it's incredible! It doesn't get more American than throwing an oinker on the BBQ, does it? I am sorry for all of the vegans and vegetarians I have offended with that statement. I love pigs, but they are just so TASTY!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
belmontonian.com
‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face
A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Maine
Maine is known for its beautiful coastline and rugged inland scenery dominated by rivers, lakes and mountains. It's a great place to enjoy the great outdoors and is home to some of the country's oldest towns, where you'll find historic squares and quaint redbrick homes on the seaports looking out across the Atlantic.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
