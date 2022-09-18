ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Condominium fire leaves multiple people homeless in Lakewood

By Remi Murrey
 3 days ago
An ordinary Saturday morning in Lakewood turned into tenants’ worst nightmare after a fire at the Kirtland Houses Condos.

“First thing I heard was yelling in the parking lot,” said one tenant living in the building.

In a desperate attempt to escape, tenants tried leaving the building, but a cloud of black smoke prevented them.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Beth Miller tell News 5 they watched in fear.

“The flames shooting was just shooting so bad. It was so scary,” said Miller. “We just saw some people who were stuck on their balconies.”

Thankfully, Miller says first responders’ quick response saved those living inside.

“I’m just so heartbroken,” said Miller.

But still, Miller and others can’t help but feel for those who are now homeless.

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” said a tenant living in the building.

Regional Communications Director Jim McIntyre says the Red Cross assisted people living in eight out of the 14 condominiums impacted with immediate financial and mental health resources.

Two were vacant, as for the other four, the Red Cross is still trying to contact them.

“The mission of the Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergency, and the majority of 60,000 plus emergencies we respond to every year are home fires like this one,” said McIntyre.

Multiple fire and emergency crews assisting Saturday morning tell News 5 the smoke came from the back of the building facing Victoria Avenue, saying the fire started on the second floor.

Lakewood Fire Chief Timothy Dunphy and other firefighters tell News 5 two people had been taken to local hospitals.

At this time, their condition is unknown with the investigation still underway.

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
