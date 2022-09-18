Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Blue Devils win 2nd straight OVC golf title
FRIENDSHIP — The Gallipolis Blue Devils went back-to-back. Led by medalist Laith Hamid, the Gallipolis Blue Devils claimed a 10-shot win to take the Ohio Valley Conference golf championship for the second straight season. Gallipolis had a 323 team score and the Fairland Dragons were next at 333. The...
Ironton Tribune
Melba Taylor
Melba Jean Taylor, 86, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Sept. 20, 2022, at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Jerry Greenslait and Zac Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Family and close...
Ironton Tribune
Path to the murals
Artists donate time to paint around Moulten’s Field. Over the weekend, a group of volunteers created new murals to brighten up the path for Saturday’s 5K Ironton River Run. The Third and Center group, which puts on the run, put out a call for volunteers to help put...
Ironton Tribune
Waterloo Wonders Day set for Oct. 1
WATERLOO — The history of the Waterloo Wonders, the legendary basketball team from Lawrence County, will again be honored on Oct. 1. Waterloo Wonder Day will take place from noon-5 p.m. at WOW Ministries in Waterloo, featuring food, games, a chance to view historical memorabilia on the team and fellowship.
Blue Devils escape on last-minute FG
PORTSMOUTH — Gallia Academy junior kicker Caleb Stout made his kick when it mattered most. Despite missing two extra points over the course of the game, Stout’s 31-yard field goal with 9.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter pushed the Gallia Academy Blue Devils past host Portsmouth 36-34 at Trojan Coliseum on Friday night.
Ironton Tribune
Last days of summer (WITH GALLERY)
Season’s last events draw crowds to Ashland, Coal Grove. Today is the first day of fall and the summer came to a close with two festivals bringing people out in our region over the past weekend. In Ashland, the city celebrated Poage Landing Days, with the three-day festival hosting...
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
Ironton Tribune
Property transfers
• Charles Bartrum to Chris Rudmann, Elizabeth, $1,000. • Dallas McCoy to Danny Joe Morgan, Ironton, $8,000. • Randall D. Bazell and Ashlee Bazell to Patrick K. Stahl, Coal Grove, $25,000. • Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Camron Lee Rummel, Chesapeake, $199,000. • Carla Jean Pierce, Michael D. Holderby,...
Pirates fall late to Ironmen
WHEELERSBURG — Connor Estep’s foot did all it could for the Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Unfortunately for the host Pirates, it wasn’t enough —especially late —against Cade Wolford’s legs or Jacob Winters’ arm. As a result, the Jackson Ironmen erased a 9-0...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 1-10, 2022
SEPARATELY, (1) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 21,2022,THRU TO 11:59 P.M.,AUGUST 31,2022, (11 & 1/2 DAYS);AT LEAST 98 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 98 ARRESTS, 16 ARRESTS WERE FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY. SEPARATELY, FOUR (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN OTHER COUNTIES JURISDICTIONS (TWO (2) IN JOHNSON COUNTY, ONE (1) IN MARTIN COUNTY, AND ONE (1) IN BOYD COUNTY).
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
WOUB
Pawpaw Festival sees large crowds and traffic accidents in 24th year
ALBANY, Ohio (WOUB) – Fans of the pawpaw united this weekend in Albany to celebrate the eponymous fruit at the 24th annual Pawpaw Festival. Amid the music and fruit-themed revelry, tragedy struck when several vehicular accidents occurred on U.S. Route 50 by Lake Snowden on Saturday afternoon. Heavy traffic...
ashlandbeacon.com
Ahead of the Game: Risner Youngest Student Ever to Begin Nursing School at ACTC
The evening news if full of stories about young people that have made bad decisions or taken a wrong path. This story is not one of those! It is a story a young lady with a goal and a vision for her future and it is a very bright future, indeed. Kemi Risner is a 2022 graduate of Boyd County High School and has begun her journey to become a nurse. You might think…that’s not much of a story, lots of young folks graduate high school and decide to attend nursing school. Keep reading, I promise this one is special but first there you need a little background information.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant, West Virginia
Each year, the town of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, located just over the border of southeastern Ohio, celebrates its claim to fame: Mothman. In 1966 and 1967, multiple people in the Point Pleasant area reported seeing a towering humanoid resembling a bird with glowing red eyes. In the years that followed, Mothman became an unlikely mascot of the small West Virginia town and a point of fascination for the rest of the world.
Mohawks’ misery vs. Valley ends
LUCASVILLE — Simply put, this time, Northwest head football coach Bill Crabtree — and his Mohawks — left Lucasville and Valley High School on Friday night in a light years different frame of mind. Of course, when you haven’t defeated an archrival in two full decades, you...
Ironton Tribune
Patriot Friends to host annual Gun Bash
PORTSMOUTH — Patriots Friends of NRA will be hosting their Annual Fall Gun Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the American Legion Post #471 in Portsmouth. The Gun Bash event will feature a catered dinner, games, raffles and more. This year’s event as previous years offers prizes. Patriots...
Ironton Tribune
Lady Hornets get 5-set win over Lady Musketeers
COAL GROVE — Start right, finish happy. The Coal Grove Lady Hornets began this week of volleyball with a win over the Greenup County Lady Musketeers on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets took a 5-set win over the Lady Musketeers in a non-conference game, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-17 and 15-9 in the tiebreaker.
Ironton Tribune
LEDC gets grant to help in recovery
SOUTH POINT — The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has gotten a $500,000 grant to help those in treatment for substance use disorders get back into the workforce. It was announced last week that the LEDC’s grant proposal “Partners for Success: Supporting Growth from Recovery to Careers” was funded by a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates
CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
