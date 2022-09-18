The evening news if full of stories about young people that have made bad decisions or taken a wrong path. This story is not one of those! It is a story a young lady with a goal and a vision for her future and it is a very bright future, indeed. Kemi Risner is a 2022 graduate of Boyd County High School and has begun her journey to become a nurse. You might think…that’s not much of a story, lots of young folks graduate high school and decide to attend nursing school. Keep reading, I promise this one is special but first there you need a little background information.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO