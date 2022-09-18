ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brockster
3d ago

DeBlasio was the worst NYC mayor in the last century but the way Adam's has started off his term, he may give DeBlasio a run at the title.

Roberto Gomez
3d ago

******🔥********if Democrats not have these lenient laws that encourage lawlessness, then and none of this fighting maybe would have happened I has increased exponentially... that Democrats have released repeat violent offenders into the innocent civilian population so that they can wreak havoc Carnage

KingBlue Sholtz
3d ago

That man was Defending Himself After Them 4 peoples Attacked Him. And They started All This Event.💯They Should Be in jail Too Gang Assault And called him The N Word while Hitting Him But he the black guys in Trouble. No he shouldn’t Be in any Trouble Ok He Damage McDonald’s Glass it can be replaced. And he should Sue the restaurant for not providing security Services to anyone. God Bless This Man for Trying To Defend himself. I seen the Whole video. Find them and put them in jail for felony Assault.

