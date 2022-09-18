ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Justin Lower retakes lead at Fortinet Championship

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dn7Vd_0hzybUVS00

A 3-under-par 69 allowed Justin Lower to retake the lead in windy, firm conditions at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., on Saturday.

Lower, who led after a round of action Thursday, had five birdies against two bogies in grabbing the pole position headed into Sunday’s final round. It was a round of minimizing damage, culminating in a birdie on 18.

“I just tried to really keep it as simple as I could, keep it in play, keep it in the fairway because I really think you can score from the fairway,” Lower said. “It’s very tough to score from the rough, especially with the pins tucked the way they are.”

Lower is 13-under with a 203 after three rounds.

Whether he holds on to win Fortinet or not, Lower is in position to earn his first ever top-five finish at a PGA Tour event. His previous best results have been a tie for eighth in the Barbasol Championship and a tie for 10th in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Lower gained full playing status two weeks ago when the PGA suspended six players who departed for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

“Yeah, I’ve never (been in this position),” Lower said. “I’m sure I’ll be nervous, for sure, but just part of it. I mean, it’s why we play. Yeah, it’s just, I don’t know, playing on the PGA Tour with a chance to win, it’s pretty cool.”

Max Homa, who is defending his title at the Fortinet, is tied for second a stroke behind Lower with England’s Danny Willett. Both golfers carded par-72s.

Homa recorded two birdies and two bogies Saturday.

“Weather made it tricky,” Homa said. “Didn’t putt it well. If I would have just putted half decent, shoot 3 under, I would think. But I’m proud of the way I kept swinging, I didn’t get too impatient and kept myself in the golf tournament.”

Also in contention with rain expected tomorrow is South Korea’s Byeong Hun An, who shot a 1-under 71 and sits two strokes behind Lower in fourth place.

“I’m still hitting it pretty good, but I feel like I’m rolling it decent,” Hun An said. “Tomorrow’s going to be a rainy day, so hopefully my long game will help.”

Tied in fifth place at 10-under are Davis Thompson (65), Paul Haley II (66), Canada’s Adam Svensson (67) and Matt Kuchar (70).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napa, CA
Sports
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac threw out the first pitch on Friday night. Spiranac threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets game on Friday evening. We've seen some bad-looking first pitches over the years, but that wasn't one of them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Presidents Cup#Fortinet Championship#Pga#Saudi#Liv Golf#Lower With
Sportico

PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players

The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy