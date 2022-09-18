WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO