foxbaltimore.com
Police: Adult male died from apparent gunshot wound, homicide detectives investigating
The Baltimore Police Department says an adult male died from an apparent gunshot wound this morning in South Baltimore. Police said they responded to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive at approximately 9 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male. Baltimore City medics pronounced the victim dead at the...
Blood Trail Leads Investigators In Baltimore To Man Shot In Head: Police
A late afternoon shooting is under investigation after police in Maryland were called to a crime scene in Baltimore, authorities announced. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, patrol officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Northwest District were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police find shooting victim after following trail of blood in Park Heights
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the head Monday in Northwest Baltimore's Park Heights section, city police said. Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a trail of blood but...
foxbaltimore.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Hyattsville: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — PGPD Investigating Circumstances of Double Fatal Shooting Inside of Hyattsville Home. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At...
Nottingham MD
Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school
CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked closely with...
Wbaltv.com
BARCS closed day after attempted armed robbery of employee
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is closed to the public Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery of an employee. BARCS posted on its Facebook page that several people tried to rob an employee around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said one assailant asked her for a donation, but before she could respond, she said one of the youths pointed a handgun at her. She then quickly drove away unharmed.
WBAL Radio
foxbaltimore.com
Riverdale Park man dies in officer-involved shooting, police say
Riverdale Park, Md. (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says a Riverdale Park man died in an officer-involved shooting on Monday. Riverdale Park Police department said officers responded to a report of a suicidal man with access to guns at approximately...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
Wbaltv.com
Woodlawn High School student in custody after altercation with police caught on camera
WOODLAWN, Md. — A Woodlawn High School senior is in police custody on weapons charges after a chaotic chain of events Monday, parts of which ended up on social media. Baltimore County police responded to a fight at a strip mall across from the school that ended in an altercation between officers and a 17-year-old boy. Police said they were called for a fight that might involve a handgun.
foxbaltimore.com
CBS News
Family of man killed servicing ATM in Baltimore announces $88K reward for info
BALTIMORE -- The family of a man who was shot and killed while he was servicing an ATM in West Baltimore early last year announced an $88,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Kenneth Gerstly was working outside a convenience store on Brighton Street on Jan. 30, 2021 when...
New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police
A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
WBAL Radio
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested for allegedly robbing 7-Eleven, searching for 4 more suspects
Glen Burnie, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven over the weekend, but are still searching for four other suspects. Officers said the robbery happened at about 12 a.m. on Sept. 18th, at the 7-Eleven located at 7753 Baltimore Annapolis...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski promises 'thorough review' after videos show county officer punching suspect
WOODLAWN, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Johnny Olszewski is requesting a "thorough review" after a video circulated on social media this week of a Baltimore County police officer repeatedly punching a suspect who is being held to the ground. “The County Executive has seen the video and requested a...
Hotel guests forced to evacuate for bomb threat investigation in Baltimore County Tuesday
WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...
