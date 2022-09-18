ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Two suspects arrested in connection with suspicious package found at Carney school

CARNEY, MD—Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a suspicious package that was found at Pine Grove Middle School on Tuesday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., officers arrested one person in connection with the incident. During the evacuation of the school, the Baltimore County Police Department worked closely with...
CARNEY, MD
Wbaltv.com

BARCS closed day after attempted armed robbery of employee

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is closed to the public Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery of an employee. BARCS posted on its Facebook page that several people tried to rob an employee around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim said one assailant asked her for a donation, but before she could respond, she said one of the youths pointed a handgun at her. She then quickly drove away unharmed.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill

Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Riverdale Park man dies in officer-involved shooting, police say

Riverdale Park, Md. (WBFF) — The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General says a Riverdale Park man died in an officer-involved shooting on Monday. Riverdale Park Police department said officers responded to a report of a suicidal man with access to guns at approximately...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Found Shot to Death in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge. Troopers identified the victim as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, Md. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woodlawn High School student in custody after altercation with police caught on camera

WOODLAWN, Md. — A Woodlawn High School senior is in police custody on weapons charges after a chaotic chain of events Monday, parts of which ended up on social media. Baltimore County police responded to a fight at a strip mall across from the school that ended in an altercation between officers and a 17-year-old boy. Police said they were called for a fight that might involve a handgun.
WOODLAWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$80,000 added to reward for tips in killing of ATM worker

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Family and friends of Kenneth Gerstley have added $80,000 to the reward for information leading to the arrest can indictment of the people responsible for his death. Including the reward from Metro Crime Stoppers, the total reward now stands at $88,000. "He was innocently doing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

New Details Released After Barricade Situation In Essex: Police

A potentially dangerous scenario was resolved without incident after a suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a building in Baltimore, police said. Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to the unit block of Moline Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, where there was a reported standoff in the Essex area, according to authorities.
ESSEX, MD
Daily Voice

Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say

Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Suspect carjacked woman talking on phone in parked car, say police

BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the person that took a woman's vehicle at gunpoint. Police say they were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Brooklyn at about 3 a.m. on September 19th. Police say a woman was in a parked car when a suspect opened the passenger door and got in. The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded she get out of the vehicle, according to police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hotel guests forced to evacuate for bomb threat investigation in Baltimore County Tuesday

WOODLAWN -- Part of Tuesday's investigation into a suspicious device took place in Woodlawn and centered around the Rodeway Inn on Whitehead Court. One guest staying at the Red Roof Inn on Whitehead said she was asleep in bed when she woke to a bang on her door. Outside was a Baltimore County Police officer who said she need to evacuate due to a bomb threat. "I sat down outside the hotel and then he said, 'No, you gotta go further,' and I'm like, 'look at me' and he said, 'No, you gotta go all the way down to Woodlawn," she said.Authorities...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy