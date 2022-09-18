ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball true freshman Nia Washington makes early impact

Iowa volleyball true freshman Nia Washington was originally committed to Tulane. But when first-year Hawkeye head coach Jim Barnes took the job at Iowa in December 2021, Washington switched her commitment. Now, she’s found some playing time early in her collegiate career. “Nia is an amazing athlete,” Barnes said....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer’s Sara Wheaton looks to finish strong

In her fifth year of an accolade-filled Iowa soccer career, Sara Wheaton is looking to finish strong. Wheaton came to the University of Iowa in 2018 and started every game as a freshman. Since then, she’s earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times, was tabbed as Iowa’s 2020-2021 Defensive Player...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time announced for Michigan at Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines travel to Iowa City next weekend to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, their first road game of the season and a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship. We already knew that part of the equation; the only things that hadn’t been revealed were the kickoff time and the network the game would be broadcast on.
IOWA CITY, IA
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
K92.3

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City expands free Wi-Fi to Northside

Iowa City residents now have access to free Wi-Fi in most of the city’s public areas — including the historic Northside. City officials announced the internet connection expansion on Sept. 8, which will cover the outdoor eating area in the block between Market Street and the alley north of Market.
IOWA CITY, IA
mcindependentnews.com

New Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
Daily Iowan

Panel for Iowa City’s Black authors to be held at Prairie Lights as part of Soul & Blues Festival

Eliza David struggled to find Black female protagonists in the stories she read. So she started writing them herself. As a self-publishing novelist and blogger, librarian, and current University of Iowa graduate student, David is one of four Black authors featured in the “Black Authors’ Panel” through Prairie Lights’ involvement in this year’s Iowa City Soul & Blues Festival.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Record-Courier

Genoa courses on market for $14 million

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
GENOA, NV
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author | David DeGusta

David DeGusta is a second-year MFA student in fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. On Sept. 25, he will take part in a conversation at Prairie Lights bookstore as part of the International Writing Program at Prairie Lights Sunday Reading Series. His writing has been featured in “Boulevard” and “Catapult,” among other publications and will be included in the upcoming “Best New Writers 2022” anthology from the Masters Review. The short story writer also translates works written in Amharic, the national language of Ethiopia. Before switching to fiction, he worked as a paleoanthropologist in Ethiopia and Djibouti.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA

