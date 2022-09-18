ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UICzn_0hzyXry100

Police: Young girl found alive after alleged abduction in Hawaii, manhunt underway The 15-year-old girl reportedly convinced the abductor to stop for food and escaped after her captor went inside. (NCD)

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday.

Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

The arrest follows a two-day ordeal that began Friday afternoon near Waikoloa Beach on the island of Hawaii.

Mikella Debina was reportedly with her boyfriend when a man wearing a mask, believed to be Mahi, approached them and held them at knifepoint, according to Mikella Debina’s aunt.

“He had my niece tie up her boyfriend, blindfold him, and then took her,” Laurene Debina told Hawaii News Now.

Police issued a county-wide alert followed by an Amber Alert, the first ever on the island, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Mikella Debina’s dress and bag were later found near the Kona International Airport, over 20 miles away, police said.

On Saturday morning, Mikella Debina allegedly escaped from the suspect’s vehicle in Hilo.

Cher Debina, the girl’s mother, told West Hawaii Today that her daughter convinced the abductor to stop for food because she was hungry. Mikella Debina escaped after the man went inside, Cher Debina said.

Following the capture of Mahi, Hawaii Island Police told Maui Now that the investigation was ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Orphaned manatees to return to Florida after receiving treatment in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A trio of orphaned manatees is almost ready to return home to Florida after spending more than a year in Ohio. SwimShady, Alby and Manhattan spent the last 18 months receiving rehabilitation at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Manatee Springs, the zoo said in a news release. The zoo has been a part of a program with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership for two decades and has cared for 23 manatees.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera

TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
TAMPICO, IL
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
City
Waikoloa Village, HI
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WHIO Dayton

Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday — three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory — sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Judge rules RI truck tolling system must end within 48 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Rhode Island’s truck tolling system must end within 48 hours, saying the program to fund repairs to the state’s bridges discriminates against out-of-state truckers and is unconstitutional. The RhodeWorks tolling system was begun in 2018...
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Mike DeWine

Mike DeWine’s story is a true Ohio story. Raised in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Mike DeWine and Fran (Struewing) met in the first grade and married while students at Miami University. They’ve been blessed with eight children and 26 grandchildren. Family is at the core of everything Mike DeWine does, and that’s why he has devoted his life to fighting for Ohio’s families. He knows when families are strong, Ohio communities are stronger, and our future is bright.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Abduction#Hawaii News Now#Violent Crime#The Hawaii Tribune Herald#Poli
WHIO Dayton

ODNR provides update on efforts to combat Indian Lake Vegetation

LAKEVIEW — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is providing an update on the ongoing effort to get unprecedented vegetation growth on Indian Lake under control. Harvesters removed 2,138 cubic yards of vegetation from Paradise and Governor’s Island as well as floating masses of plants in the open zone, near beaches and in the Chippewa Area, according to a press release from an ODNR spokesperson.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
GREENSBORO, NC
WHIO Dayton

W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit over the companies' roles in contributing to the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic in the country's most impacted state, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

Ohio GOP House candidate has misrepresented military service

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Campaigning for a northwestern Ohio congressional seat, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, once describing “tough” conditions including a lack of running water that forced him to go more than 40 days without a shower.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats' chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday...
ELECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
95K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy