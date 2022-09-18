Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Cat Brings Home Kitten He Found Outside in Heartwarming Video: 'New Daddy'
A cat has melted hearts online after "adopting" a stray kitten he found on the streets, taking care of him as its own. In a video shared on TikTok earlier in August by the cat's owner, Arnold.little, the white cat cuddles a grey kitten he found outside. The pair seem very comfortable together.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Maggie
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Dog Goes Home With Caretaker After 7 Years in Shelter
In recent years, awareness of the struggles shelter pets face has grown. More and more people are willing to give a shelter pet a fur-ever home. Campaigns such as August’s ‘Clear The Shelters Month’ have helped raise awareness and send more and more animals home. However, that doesn’t change the sad fact that only 28% […] The post Dog Goes Home With Caretaker After 7 Years in Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
Pets in Need SoMD Dog of the Week: PUPPY ALERT- Caramel
Caramel is a tan and black female Boerboel mix. She is approximately nine months old. She weighs about 77.1 lbs. She has not been spayed but will be spayed and fully vetted upon adoption. If you’re interested in meeting this beautiful girl, please email the shelter at: animalshelter@charlescounty.org. QUESTIONS...
WQAD
PET OF THE WEEK: Billy the cat
Patti Mcrae with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center joins us with Billy, our pet of the week! Find out how you can help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
katzenworld.co.uk
Cats Dumped on RSPCA Centre’s Driveway – Despite There Being no Room in Cattery
RSPCA Coventry concerned and frustrated after family of cats dumped on drive. A family of flea-ridden cats were abandoned on an RSPCA rescue centre’s driveway by a man who hid from staff and ran away after dropping the pet carrier. At around 4pm on Saturday (27 August), the plastic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
3 Things Dog and Cat Guardians Get Right
It's important to continuously pursue learning about behavior and training for your dog or cat. Training with rewards is good reinforcement for your pet. The more of it you do, the better your pet will be trained. Increasing exercise and enrichment is good for your pet and a great way...
Five-week-old kitten rescued from wall of Dedham home
A five-week-old kitten was able to be removed from the exterior of a Dedham home and is now in safe hands. According to a Facebook post from the Dedham Police Department, Animal Control was called to the scene after the resident recognized where the kitten’s repeated crying were coming from.
Henry County Daily Herald
50 Homemade Dog Treats Pups Will Go Crazy For
Homemade dog treats are great substitutes for pricey treats loaded with questionable ingredients and additives. Store-bought treats aren’t as healthy and they also tend to be very expensive. The best thing about making homemade dog treats is that you know what ingredients you are using and you will be saving big bucks at the same time. And those savings can go towards new toys! With the holidays coming up, these dog treats would also make the perfect gifts for your fur mom and dad friends.
Comments / 0