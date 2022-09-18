ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

msn.com

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!

The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
DogTime

Dog Goes Home With Caretaker After 7 Years in Shelter

In recent years, awareness of the struggles shelter pets face has grown. More and more people are willing to give a shelter pet a fur-ever home. Campaigns such as August’s ‘Clear The Shelters Month’ have helped raise awareness and send more and more animals home. However, that doesn’t change the sad fact that only 28% […] The post Dog Goes Home With Caretaker After 7 Years in Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
smithmountainlake.com

Pets of the Week for Adoption

Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
WQAD

PET OF THE WEEK: Billy the cat

Patti Mcrae with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center joins us with Billy, our pet of the week! Find out how you can help the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
psychologytoday.com

3 Things Dog and Cat Guardians Get Right

It's important to continuously pursue learning about behavior and training for your dog or cat. Training with rewards is good reinforcement for your pet. The more of it you do, the better your pet will be trained. Increasing exercise and enrichment is good for your pet and a great way...
Henry County Daily Herald

50 Homemade Dog Treats Pups Will Go Crazy For

Homemade dog treats are great substitutes for pricey treats loaded with questionable ingredients and additives. Store-bought treats aren’t as healthy and they also tend to be very expensive. The best thing about making homemade dog treats is that you know what ingredients you are using and you will be saving big bucks at the same time. And those savings can go towards new toys! With the holidays coming up, these dog treats would also make the perfect gifts for your fur mom and dad friends.
