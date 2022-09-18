Read full article on original website
'20 Lives Ignited' Book Launches at Erie Art Museum
Did you know that one of Amazon's #1 bestselling books (in the Women & Business category) was three-quarters written by Erie authors?. That book is 20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success on Their Own Terms. As the title suggests, it offers valuable life lessons from...
Dramashop Presents the Musical Lizzie
Erie's Dramashop presents a new musical titled Lizzie this September. Based on the book by Tim Maner, Lizzie is a dramatic musical focusing on strong themes such as murder, sexual abuse, and oppression. Premiering at the Living Theater in New York City in 2009, Lizzie is a hard-edged, punk rock take on the legendary Lizzie Borden axe murders.
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will)
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City Pennsylvania. Gerald was Born June 6th 1993 In Seneca PA to Gerald William McClellan Sr and Pamela Marie McClellan (Woods) he was the youngest of three children they shared together. Gerald...
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
Eerie Horror Fest Continues to Scare
It's almost that time again for the Film Society of Northwest PA to throw their annual Eerie Horror Fest; a spooktacular event that pays homage to some of horror's most beloved movies and underground films. "It is four days of short and feature-length horror films submitted from all over the...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Franklin cheerleaders expressed their condolences for the loss of Gabe Sobina by presenting Kerri, Dave, and Grace Sobina with white roses during the Oil City and Franklin football game on Saturday. Gabe, a student at Oil City Middle School, passed away on July 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Copyright...
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
EL Southwest Division Playoffs, Game 1: Erie SeaWolves vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels
Erie RHP Reese Olson (8-6, 4.14 ERA) takes on Richmond LHP Kyle Harrison (4-3, 2.17 ERA) in the first game of the Eastern League Southwest Division Playoff Series. It's the SeaWolves' first playoff appearance since 2013.
Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall on foot through Boscov’s, then were […]
State Police Calls: Chickens, Turkey Stolen in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin released information on the theft of poultry that happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County, on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. According to police, the victim returned to her residence...
Police Release Update on Investigation of Excavator Stolen from Sugarcreek Borough Property
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police have released an update on the investigation of the theft of an excavator from a property in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, two white males were seen loading a Komatsu 120 Excavator from a property on Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Warren County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Warren County on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Curtis Higby, 36, of Corry was walking along Picidilli Road in Spring Creek Township (Warren County). Higby reportedly was wearing dark clothing. At about 2:04 a.m., Higby walked into the […]
Police investigating after gunfire hits car on Plum Street
Erie City Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident. Police said multiple shots were fired in the 1600 block of Plum Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. No one was injured, however, Erie Police said a car was hit. Officers collected a large amount of shell casings from the area, and investigators said they’re […]
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
County Executive responds after Erie County Council questions legality of proposed use of ARP funds for local business
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Executive has issued a response after some Erie County Council members questioned the legality of the proposed use of ARP funds for a local business. Tensions were high at Thursday night’s Erie County Council meeting as council members discussed a resolution, supported by County Executive Brenton Davis, which would use […]
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Poultry, License Plate
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin say on June 12 around 6:02 p.m. a theft of poultry happened on Clintonville Road, in Clinton Township, Venango County. According to police, the victim returned to her residence and discovered one...
