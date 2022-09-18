Read full article on original website
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Find the best Dumplings in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of FameMargaret MinnicksLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Richaun Holmes In Intriguing Trade Scenario
Everyone is a critic. It is, without question, easier to identify problems from a distance than it is to solve them when you have the power to. Often, this is the dynamic between an NBA team and its fans. Everyone knows what they think they’d do if they were the...
NBA・
Brian Windhorst has interesting comment about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big changes this offseason, but there are more than a few people who are skeptical that they will yield positive results. One NBA insider believes some of those skeptics are employed by the organization. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made some interesting remarks on Monday...
UCLA Receives Another “BOOM!"
On Tuesday, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the second “BOOM!” UCLA has received since Saturday. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
Lakers Strongly Considering Bench Role For Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers have focused part of their NBA offseason plan on upgrading their backcourt via free agency and trades. They have acquired Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder thus far, and still, have Kendrick Nunn on the roster after signing him in free agency in 2021. That is a...
Shaq Opens Up About How He'd Push Kobe Bryant's Buttons When They Were Lakers Teammates, And Why He Did It
Shaquille O'Neal gets candid about how and why he would push Kobe Bryant's buttons when they were teammates.
NBA・
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
LA Clippers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, positions are viewed differently than they used to be. The rules are changing, and in the process, they’re loosening. Before, it was widely accepted that certain positions had to fill certain duties. For that reason, teams ensured they didn’t have too many players at any position – after all, why have an excess of players filling the same role?
Class of 2023 Forward Brandon Williams Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball
Mick Cronin and the Bruins picked up their second commitment of the cycle on Monday, adding the top recruit out of New York.
Report: Lakers have interesting plan for Dennis Schroder
Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Jesse Buss Explains Decision To Take Max Christie In 2022 NBA Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers may have had a rough couple of seasons, but one strength of the franchise has been their ability to scout and draft productive prospects. This past year was no different when they acquired a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to take Max Christie. Christie...
Angels Insider Reminds Fans Of A Shocking Collapse
The Los Angeles Angels have officially been eliminated from postseason contention. For the eighth straight season, there will be no October baseball in Anaheim. The team was off to a hot start in May before a 14-game losing skid put them in a rut that they never quite came out of.
