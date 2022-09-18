Read full article on original website
Related
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear
When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
Four-time state champion basketball coach returning this season
Rick Mancino is a 1986 graduate of Kennedy Catholic high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Mancino returning to lead Kennedy Catholic boys hoops
Hermitage, Pa. - Rick Mancino is returning to the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team as their head coach. He led the Golden Eagles to four state championships between 2009 & 2020. Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon. "I'm happy to have Rick back as coach. I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Owen Crawford
Owen Crawford is an important part of the success of the Leechburg boys soccer team. Reigning as a senior captain and starter, Crawford and his teammates have already made a splash by starting their season with two shutout wins. “Owen is a four-year starter and has matured into a true...
Get to know Grove City’s Anthony Nemec: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: scarecrow contest, spaghetti dinners, rummage sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rochester, September 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Aliquippa High School basketball team will have a game with Rochester Area High School on September 20, 2022, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Becomes First Program To Offer North Catholic 2025 Athlete Brady O’Hara
Christmas is still three months away, but Brady O’Hara received an early present and one that he won’t forget for quite a while. Over the weekend, the sophomore defensive end/tight end from North Catholic High School received his first Division-I scholarship offer and it came from the hometown Pitt Panthers.
usalaxmagazine.com
Kendyl Clarkson Named New Head Coach of Youngstown State
Kendyl Clarkson has been named the head women’s lacrosse coach at Youngstown State University, Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Ron Strollo announced on Tuesday. Clarkson is just the second head coach in program history, replacing Theresa Walton. She joined the women’s lacrosse coaching staff as an assistant in July...
Local school’s Homecoming football game canceled; last-minute replacement ‘unlikely’
The game was canceled "due to circumstances beyond their control."
IN THIS ARTICLE
beavercountyradio.com
Former Football Coach Charged with Assaulting a Child at Neshannock High Football Field
(Neshannock Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Neshannock Township police are pursuing charges of simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct against 41-year-old David Lawrence Thompson after He was accused of slamming a child to the ground at the Neshannock High School Football Field and hurting them. Authorities say that unreleased video shows...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial
A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Harvest Jubilee planned in Avonmore. The Avonmore Harvest Jubilee will be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park breaks ground for Pine Tree Park improvements
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 20 at Bethel Park’s Pine Tree Park to begin park upgrades, as well as sidewalk and storm-water management efforts. Local residents, along with several Bethel Park council members and municipal staff members, attended at the park, located off N Street near St. Germaine Church.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park High School named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has selected Bethel Park High School as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, one of 296 throughout the nation. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. “As our country continues to recover...
wtae.com
Tree comes down, blocking road in Upper St Clair
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A tree fell, blocking a road in Upper Saint Clair on Wednesday morning. The tree came down early Wednesday morning on Giant Oaks Drive. It brought down part of a pole and wires with it. No injuries were reported. Crews were working to remove...
Carnegie Mellon freshman earns scholarship for work to create foldable dome home
A Carnegie Mellon University freshman is eyeing a potential solution to house the homeless with foldable dome homes. Christian Duckworth, 18, of Wexford, said his idea to build portable, collapsible dome-shaped homes has been in the works for years. He’s worked on renderings and hopes to one day see the idea come to life as a solution to the affordable housing crisis and homelessness plaguing the region.
Aging volunteers, lack of replacements put Meals on Wheels programs in peril
For about a half-century, Ruth Donnell, 92, and Betty Smith, 89, have packed sandwich lunches and repurposed bread heels to dazzle Freeport Area Meals on Wheels clients with a culinary rarity — homemade bread pudding. “The reason I do it is to help people who haven’t been able to...
Comments / 0