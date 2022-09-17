Read full article on original website
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Charles Barkley On LeBron James' Career: "I Think What LeBron Has Accomplished Is Arguably The Greatest Story In Sports History."
The GOAT debate has always been lopsided in favor of the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While fans take the name of LeBron James as someone who has surpassed or will surpass MJ in the future, most still believe that Jordan is the GOAT. Both players are great and it's...
Shannon Sharpe And Skip Bayless Brutally Troll Russell Westbrook: ”Russ Is That Pretty Girl You Can’t Wait To Date And Then You Can’t Wait To Get Rid Of”
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best point guards of his generation. The issue that we have seen come over the last few seasons in Westbrook's career is that he is having a hard time adjusting his game in situations where the roster isn't built around him. The Los...
NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
Amazing Footage Of Kobe Bryant Coaching His Fellow Lakers During Practice Goes Viral: "Kobe Would Have Been One Of The Greatest Ever Coaches."
Kobe Bryant is remembered as being one of the greatest leaders in the history of the game. His influence on other NBA stars was massive, young players with the Lakers in Kobe's later years all credit him with teaching them a lot about basketball and life. And after the Los Angeles Lakers became primarily his team, Kobe stepped into his leadership role smoothly and led them to two consecutive NBA championships.
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook
The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
Rare Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Wholesomely Asking Russell Westbrook If He Can Hold His Baby: "How Can You Hate Either Of Them?"
Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the hardest players to explain in the entire NBA. On the court, the Greek Freak shows no mercy, bullying teams with elite play around the basket on both ends of the floor. Off the court, Giannis is like a teddy bear, choosing to spend time with his family that he loves very much and cracking some truly terrible dad jokes now and then.
Michael Jordan Wasn't A Fan Of Phil Jackson When The Chicago Bulls Hired Him: "He Was Coming In To Take The Ball Out Of My Hands."
Over the years, many NBA coaches have tried to change the game of basketball with their unique systems and approaches to the game. But it's easier said than done, and only a handful of NBA coaches have actually been able to accomplish that goal. The legendary Phil Jackson certainly falls...
NBA Fans Like The 4-Team Trade Idea: Terry Rozier And Bojan Bogdanovic To The Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Knicks, Julius Randle To The Hornets
The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to begin in less than a month. With the training camp approaching soon, most organizations have already gathered a roster of players they want to enter the new season. The training camp will only help in polishing the roster and making minimal changes....
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Rookie LeBron James Claimed That There Was No Pressure On Him To Succeed: "I'm Doing Something That I Love To Do, And That's Playing The Game Of Basketball."
LeBron James was one of the most hyped prospects when entering the NBA. There's no doubt that he has been heavily scouted since high school, and he was the consensus No. 1 pick in 2003. During his rookie year, LeBron James faced a number of challenges. He had to build...
Magic Johnson On Sharing The Court With Larry Bird In For A College Team: "Man, I Love Playing With This Guy! And Believe Me, The Crowd Loved It Too."
If it weren't for Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, we might not even have the NBA today. Yes, such were the conditions of the league during the 1970s. Due to the rise of other sports across the country, fans drifted apart from basketball. In fact, former NBA player Byron Scott...
