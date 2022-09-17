ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
Amazing Footage Of Kobe Bryant Coaching His Fellow Lakers During Practice Goes Viral: "Kobe Would Have Been One Of The Greatest Ever Coaches."

Kobe Bryant is remembered as being one of the greatest leaders in the history of the game. His influence on other NBA stars was massive, young players with the Lakers in Kobe's later years all credit him with teaching them a lot about basketball and life. And after the Los Angeles Lakers became primarily his team, Kobe stepped into his leadership role smoothly and led them to two consecutive NBA championships.
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook

The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
Rare Video Of Giannis Antetokounmpo Wholesomely Asking Russell Westbrook If He Can Hold His Baby: "How Can You Hate Either Of Them?"

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be one of the hardest players to explain in the entire NBA. On the court, the Greek Freak shows no mercy, bullying teams with elite play around the basket on both ends of the floor. Off the court, Giannis is like a teddy bear, choosing to spend time with his family that he loves very much and cracking some truly terrible dad jokes now and then.
NBA
