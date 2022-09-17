SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-2-1, 2-0-1 NE10) vs. Adelphi University Panthers (5-2, 3-0 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer will host Adelphi University for an NE10 conference matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game at 4-2-1, and are 2-0-1 in the NE10. The SCSU women's soccer team is coming off a big defensive battle for a 0-0 draw against No.2 Saint Rose from Saturday, Sept. 17. The Adelphi Panthers stand at 5-0-1 and are 3-0 in conference play.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO