scsuowls.com

Volleyball Downs Bridgeport, 3-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Southern Connecticut volleyball team swept the University of Bridgeport, 3-0, at Pelz Gymnasium. With the win, the Owls improved to 10-6 on the season, while Bridgeport fell to 2-11. Set Scores. Set 1: SCS 25, BPT 22. Set 2: SCS 25, BPT 21. Set...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Soccer Falls to Adelphi

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut men's soccer lost to Adelphi 1-0, in an NE10 Conference matchup at Jess Dow Field in New Haven, Conn. With the loss, the Owls drop to 4-2-2 on the season and are 1-1-1 in conference play. The Adelphi Panthers improve to 4-1-2 and 1-1 in the conference.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Soccer Owls Face The Adelphi Panthers on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Jess Dow

SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-2-1, 2-0-1 NE10) vs. Adelphi University Panthers (5-2, 3-0 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut women's soccer will host Adelphi University for an NE10 conference matchup on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Jess Dow Field. The Owls enter the game at 4-2-1, and are 2-0-1 in the NE10. The SCSU women's soccer team is coming off a big defensive battle for a 0-0 draw against No.2 Saint Rose from Saturday, Sept. 17. The Adelphi Panthers stand at 5-0-1 and are 3-0 in conference play.
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

Kellerman Nets Game-Winner as Owls Defeat AIC in Overtime, 2-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Abbey Kellerman (Fairfield, Conn.) netted the game-winning goal in overtime as the Southern Connecticut field hockey team ousted American International College, 2-1, at Ronald J. Abdow Field. The Owls improved to 1-3 on the season, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 1-4. Quarter Scores:. Q1: SCS...
NEW HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Men's Soccer Hosts the Adelphi Panthers at Home on Sept. 20, 2022

NO.15 SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY OWLS (4-1-2, 1-0-1 NE10) vs. Adelphi Panthers (3-1-2, 0-1 NE10) Location: Jess Dow Field (New Haven, Conn.) Southern Connecticut men's soccer will host the Adelphi Panthers for a NE10 conference matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 PM at Jess Dow Field. The nationally-ranked No. 15 Owls enter this conference matchup with a record of 4-1-2 after a conference win against Saint Anselm and are 1-0-1 in NE10 conference play. The Panthers are currently 3-1-2 overall and 0-1 in the NE10.
NEW HAVEN, CT

