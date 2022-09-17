ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Poll digs into how Missourians feel Biden, Parson & Hawley are doing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked potential voters about how they feel President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley are doing. Of respondents, 49% said they strongly disapprove of the job Biden...
Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
St. Louis Realtors apologizes for role in racist housing practices

USA TODAY reported in 2019 that the St. Louis region remains one of the most segregated in America in terms of housing. It cited a 24/7 Wall St. study that showed 38.3% of the area’s Black population live in Black neighborhoods, while Black residents comprised 18.3% of the region’s population.
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s lawsuit against St. Louis’ use of federal funds to support abortion access will be sent back to the state courts to decide — a move both Schmitt and national abortion-rights groups had hoped for. On Monday, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri Judge Audrey Fleissig sent the […] The post Missouri AG’s lawsuit against St. Louis abortion access fund sent back to state court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts

Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
Salute To Excellence co-chairs named

Three of the area’s most prominent elected officials have come together in support of the milestone 35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Awards Gala on Oct. 1, 2022, at America’s Center. Serving as co-chairs for the event will be St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green, St....
