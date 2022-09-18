ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green football upsets Marshall in overtime

By By Patrick Andres / The Blade
This time, it only took one overtime.

Bowling Green, a week removed from the second-longest football game in the history of major college football, avoided the booby traps that doomed it against Eastern Kentucky to score a 34-31 upset over Marshall on Saturday night at Doyt Perry Stadium.

“We found a way to win, plain and simple,” coach Scot Loeffler said. “That’s what’s great about these kids ... there’s no quit in this team, and I’m proud of them.”

It was another wild game, albeit a brief one by the Falcons’ new standards. Bowling Green survived a rare penalty, a false ending, and an on-field melee to take down a team coming off a seismic upset of Notre Dame on the road.

Senior quarterback Matt McDonald was the star, completing 27 of 45 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He added 38 yards on the ground in five attempts, picking up the slack on a day where the Falcons rushed for just 77 yards overall.

His inauspicious start, however, gave no hint of coming attractions.

McDonald completed just four of his first 12 passes. Bowling Green picked up a single first down in the first quarter, during which it was outgained 209-21. Marshall looked faster and stronger as Thundering Herd quarterback Henry Colombi zipped touchdown passes of 51 and 78 yards to wide receivers Corey Gammage and Caleb McMillan.

Gradually, however, the Falcons crept back into the game. Senior wide receiver Odieu Hiliare caught fire in tandem with McDonald. His 25-yard touchdown catch on 4th-and-four gave Bowling Green its first points with 12:30 left in the first half and, after Marshall replied with a score from star running back Khalan Laborn, Hiliare hauled in a 27-yard score. Facing 4th-and-2 on the Thundering Herd’s 30-yard line with 1:44 left in the half, McDonald coolly found senior wide receiver Cavon Croom for a tying score.

“We just had to bring our confidence and take shots,” Hiliare said. “We knew coach trusted us. You’ve got to come to play to keep getting the ball.”

Marshall’s 131 yards in the third quarter marked the only time in the second half either team hit the century mark in a period. The Falcons took their first lead with 13:08 left in the game, when McDonald handed the ball off to freshman tight end Harold Fannin, Jr., for a 1-yard touchdown. Laborn — who finished with 158 yards on the ground — tied it with an 8-yard score with 5:43 left on the clock.

The Thundering Herd drove into Bowling Green territory in the game’s final minute but punted with 1:04 to play. On the punt, the Falcons were whistled for a numbers infraction — Bowling Green played sophomore safety Trent Simms and sophomore Jhaylin Embry, both of whom wear number eight, on the same play. Marshall declined the penalty and the two teams plunged into overtime.

A holding penalty on offensive lineman Dalton Tucker and a critical third-down stop by senior defensive lineman Karl Brooks and Walter Haire led to a go-ahead field goal from freshman kicker Rece Verhoff, which set up the game’s bizarre closing sequence. McDonald handed the ball off to junior running back PaSean Wimberly, who appeared to cross the goal line with the winning touchdown.

Fans streamed out onto the field while Falcons and Thundering Herd players engaged each other verbally and physically. As coaches frantically separated both teams, the officials huddled and ruled Wimberly short.

After a Marshall timeout, McDonald found sophomore running back Ta’Ron Keith, and Bowling Green had its first win of the 2022 season.

“It meant the world,” Keith said. “I love fighting for my team, fighting for my family. I just went and got the job done.”

