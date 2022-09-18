Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay
Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
Swarmcast: Final recap on Iowa's progress against Nevada, previewing Rutgers
The Hawkeyes are fresh off a 27-0 win over Nevada. It wasn't pretty and the game took seven hours due to weather delays, but Iowa seems pleased with some steps that they took during the matchup. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock give their biggest takeaways from Iowa's shutout win. They discuss the standout players including Kaleb Johnson and Cooper DeJean. After they put a bow on that conversation, they dive into the Rutgers matchup and some topics that were talked about during Iowa's media availability.
Iowa Football Notebook: Injury situation going into Rutgers, more from Kirk Ferentz's Tuesday Press Conference
On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media ahead of this coming Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers. "I think two other positives, the guys did a good job refocusing, which you have to credit our leaders on that one, during some unusual delays," Ferentz said during his opening statement. "The other thing, too, just occurred to me , it's the first time we've been able to work in the rain. Seems like every time it rained in the preseason, it came with thunder and lightning, so we got chased indoors. Really didn't get to work with a wet ball an extensive period, and did that certainly the other night and came out of it okay that way.
Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan's Game At Iowa
Michigan's first road test is less than two weeks away and now we all know when the game will start in Iowa City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
You’ve Been Pronouncing This Hawkeye Football Star’s Name Wrong
If you're an Iowa football fan, you know the name Nico Ragaini. As of late, it's been because the Hawkeye offense could desperately use his talent. The East Haven, Connecticut native has produced solid numbers each of the last three seasons in Iowa City. Between 2019 and 2021, Ragaini hauled in 90 receptions for 961 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Not gaudy stats, but he's a wide receiver who has been around the program and Spencer Petras for a long time. He's been missed to start 2022.
Iowa Football: Kickoff time set for Iowa's Big Ten home-opener against Michigan
The Hawkeyes hope for a night game against reigning Big Ten champion Michigan has faded. On Monday morning, FOX announced that it would carry the game on its network at 11 p.m. CT for its weekly "Big Noon Kickoff" game. It will be Iowa's second 11 a.m. kick of the season.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Open as Road Favorites at Rutgers
The Iowa Hawkeyes endured a four hour weather delay on Saturday night to emerge from the non-conference slate with a 2-1 record thanks to a 27-0 win over the Nevada Wolfpack. While the raw numbers aren’t incredibly remarkable in the context of what Incarnate Word was able to do against Nevada the week prior, what we saw from the Iowa offense was undoubtedly better than anything we had seen this season to-date before Saturday.
Postgame Celebration of Iowa HS Football Game Under Investigation
The No. 4 Ankeny Hawks handed the No. 1 Southeast Polk Rams the first loss of the 2022 season on Friday of last week. In a 31-14 throttling upset, the Hawks had quite a bit to celebrate. This was a win that avenged a 24-7 loss in the 5A State Championship last season, and Ankeny was coming off a 17-10 loss to Dowling Catholic from the previous week.
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
Here’s How Much Money Nevada Would’ve Lost If Iowa Had To Cancel The Game Due To Weather
Watching the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Nevada Wolf Pack left me with a lot of downtime - after three weather delays led to the game that started Saturday night to end in the early hours of Sunday morning. Doing some research, I found a very interesting detail about University...
KCCI.com
Medical facility, luxury suites and retail all part of CYTown plans at Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University unveiled its plans on Monday for a community destination spot called CYTown. CYTown is to be located between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum. Included in the $200 million development is a $25 million project to upgrade paving and lighting systems, and install...
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change
An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: J.J. Kohl highlights week 4 high school football tracker
We’re nearly halfway through the high school football regular season and we saw a few standout performances as players get into the swing of things. Below is every Iowa State commit for the 2023 recruiting class and how things panned out for them on Friday night:. Cyclone commit performance...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
Pen City Current
Baxter could be new home for Hounds
FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa to do cancer cluster investigation at Hudson Schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools. The University will be able to help determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases. “I know...
The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0