ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz stepped in as emergency food delivery guy during Iowa's Week 3 weather delay

Brian Ferentz pulled some strings while Iowa was stuck in a weather delay against Nevada. David Ubben of The Athletic posted about what happened. There were three weather delays before the final whistle sounded at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Some media members hadn’t eaten in a while, when Ferentz came to the rescue. He asked if they had eaten anything, and quickly brought out some turkey sandwiches that the team wasn’t able to get to.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Swarmcast: Final recap on Iowa's progress against Nevada, previewing Rutgers

The Hawkeyes are fresh off a 27-0 win over Nevada. It wasn't pretty and the game took seven hours due to weather delays, but Iowa seems pleased with some steps that they took during the matchup. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock give their biggest takeaways from Iowa's shutout win. They discuss the standout players including Kaleb Johnson and Cooper DeJean. After they put a bow on that conversation, they dive into the Rutgers matchup and some topics that were talked about during Iowa's media availability.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football Notebook: Injury situation going into Rutgers, more from Kirk Ferentz's Tuesday Press Conference

On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media ahead of this coming Saturday's Big Ten opener against Rutgers. "I think two other positives, the guys did a good job refocusing, which you have to credit our leaders on that one, during some unusual delays," Ferentz said during his opening statement. "The other thing, too, just occurred to me , it's the first time we've been able to work in the rain. Seems like every time it rained in the preseason, it came with thunder and lightning, so we got chased indoors. Really didn't get to work with a wet ball an extensive period, and did that certainly the other night and came out of it okay that way.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Iowa City, IA
Basketball
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hawkeye, IA
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Nevada, IA
Sports
Nevada, IA
Basketball
Iowa City, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Basketball
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
98.1 KHAK

You’ve Been Pronouncing This Hawkeye Football Star’s Name Wrong

If you're an Iowa football fan, you know the name Nico Ragaini. As of late, it's been because the Hawkeye offense could desperately use his talent. The East Haven, Connecticut native has produced solid numbers each of the last three seasons in Iowa City. Between 2019 and 2021, Ragaini hauled in 90 receptions for 961 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Not gaudy stats, but he's a wide receiver who has been around the program and Spencer Petras for a long time. He's been missed to start 2022.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Open as Road Favorites at Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes endured a four hour weather delay on Saturday night to emerge from the non-conference slate with a 2-1 record thanks to a 27-0 win over the Nevada Wolfpack. While the raw numbers aren’t incredibly remarkable in the context of what Incarnate Word was able to do against Nevada the week prior, what we saw from the Iowa offense was undoubtedly better than anything we had seen this season to-date before Saturday.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Postgame Celebration of Iowa HS Football Game Under Investigation

The No. 4 Ankeny Hawks handed the No. 1 Southeast Polk Rams the first loss of the 2022 season on Friday of last week. In a 31-14 throttling upset, the Hawks had quite a bit to celebrate. This was a win that avenged a 24-7 loss in the 5A State Championship last season, and Ankeny was coming off a 17-10 loss to Dowling Catholic from the previous week.
ANKENY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaleb Johnson
cbs2iowa.com

Records smashed by rare late-September heat

The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]

Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#College Football#American Football
106.9 KROC

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change. Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines. At 5:35 […] The post Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman over climate change appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: J.J. Kohl highlights week 4 high school football tracker

We’re nearly halfway through the high school football regular season and we saw a few standout performances as players get into the swing of things. Below is every Iowa State commit for the 2023 recruiting class and how things panned out for them on Friday night:. Cyclone commit performance...
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids skate park closes

The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pen City Current

Baxter could be new home for Hounds

FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa to do cancer cluster investigation at Hudson Schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools. The University will be able to help determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases. “I know...
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

The Best Hidden Gem in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Whether you're a native Iowan, a transplant, or even someone passing through to see family, or on business... well, welcome! And, I have a place you HAVE to check out. There's a chance you haven't even heard of this Iowa hidden gem. This unique Iowa treasure is located in Gladbrook...
GLADBROOK, IA
247Sports

247Sports

50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy