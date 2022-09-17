Read full article on original website
Doniphan to become Treasure Trove Oct. 1
Now is the time to start gathering goods for Doniphan’s third annual city-wide yard sale, Saturday, Oct. 1. Serra McCabe, one of the coordinators of the event, says, “The main flow for those buying and selling will begin at 8 a.m., and continue until 4 p.m., but we welcome people to come earlier than that if they need the time to set up.
Crews battle hayfield fire in Sikeston, Mo
SoutheastHEALTH raising awareness for malnutrition. There's a new way to show your support for veterans. Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift.
Poplar Bluff man killed in crash
On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau. A semi crash has reduced eastbound Interstate 24 traffic to one lane in Lyon County. MoDOT to make repairs on Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Updated: Sep....
Three Earthquakes Rock Middle of New Madid Seismic Zone Today Along the Mississippi River
Three more earthquakes struck in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, adding to the swarm of very weak but voluminous quakes that have rattled the region in recent weeks. Today’s earthquakes all occured along the Mississippi River, with two on the Missouri banks of the river, and the other on the Tennessee side of the river itself.
Water in Piedmont, Mo. tests positive for E. coli
PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - Piedmont, Missouri is under a boil order because of E. coli in their water. City officials say a bird got into the filter system and died. At Clearwater High School, hallways are empty. “We had some rumors that it was more than just a typical boil...
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
Last remains of missing man recovered in Butler County
Joshua Wiseman & Chloé’ Ray discuss National Vote Registration Day, which is Tuesday, Sept. 20. Part of Broadway Street closing for construction beginning Monday. On Monday, September 19, part of Broadway Street between Sunset Boulevard and Penny Avenue will be closed according to the City of Cape Girardeau.
Two Seriously Injured In Madison County Accident
Four people from Arkansas were hurt, two seriously in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning in Madison County. The highway patrol says the crash happened on Highway 67, a half mile south of Cherokee Pass when 25-year-old Ricki Quillen failed to make a right-hand curve with her Ford Explorer. The vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment, and overturned, throwing the two adults out of the vehicle. Quillen and 23-year-old Timothy Quillen were seriously injured. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Two children who were passengers, a 14-year-old and a 2-year-old received minor injuries and they were taken to Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown for treatment.
Oran man dies after car, motorcycle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – An Oran man died from injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17 in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Kingshighway at 4:23 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for a crash between a car and a motorcycle. Two people were...
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
Aaron Donnell Band To Headline At Sept. 24 Fall Super Jam
Country and bluegrass music artists and friends will all come together Sept. 23-24 for back-to-back performances on the Ripley County Courthouse stage. Pickin’ at the Square Fall Super Jam will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Kicking off the afternoon and evening of live music will be local...
News 4 Investigates: Solar power companies overpromising & under-delivering
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Throughout the hot summer months, many people started thinking about going solar to save money. News 4 Investigates brings you a consumer warning as local consumers said they got burned by solar power companies overpromising and under-delivering. Fredericktown resident Curtis Jarvis said, “‘Own your own...
Motorcycle-truck crash claims life of 26-year-old in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash involving a motorcycle and a truck in Poplar Bluff ended with the death of the motorcyclist. The crash happened at 12:22 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Grand Avenue at the intersection of Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State...
Injured Dexter senior to 'be here for my team'
DEXTER – There is no better moment for young athletes than to enjoy the thrill of competition alongside their friends. Those moments are fleeting in the big picture of life, and it can take a perspective of an adult to appreciate that. “Anytime young men lose games,” first-year Dexter...
