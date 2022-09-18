ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County deputies seek driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown

 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian near Taneytown, Maryland, on Saturday,  according to authorities.

The pedestrian was walking in the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road when they were struck by the vehicle, deputies said.

Taneytown officers and other first responders were sent to help the injured pedestrian around 9:40 a.m., according to authorities.

Once there, they attempted to save the life of the pedestrian but that person eventually succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The person driving the vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run collision went northbound towards Taneytown, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that the person was behind the wheel of a dark burgundy Chevrolet Traverse produced between the years 2019 and 2021.

The vehicle should be damaged on the front driver's side and near the fender, deputies said.

It should be missing its driver's side mirror and the front driver's side wheel well arch trim, which is black, according to authorities.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the deadly crash, deputies said.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the vehicle should contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 410-386-5900 or e-mail Cpl. Prushinski at Mprushinski@carrollcountymd.gov.

People can also call the Maryland State Police Westminster Barracks at 410-386-3000.

