Cadiz, KY

rewind943.com

Hopkinsville is headed for moonshine & bourbon greatness!

Not only is Hopkinsville know for the Kelly–Hopkinsville encounter, for livestock, tobacco, for the production of globally recognizable products such as Krusteaz products, Ghirardelli brownie mix, Cracker Barrel biscuit mix, Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit mix, SunFlour corn meal and flour, but it’s making it’s way to moonshine and bourbon greatness!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hoptown Harvest Fest Planned This Weekend

Downtown Hopkinsville will be busy with activities Friday night and Saturday for the annual Hoptown Harvest Festival. Hopkinsville Main Street Director Holly Boggess says there is a lot of excitement for this weekend’s events. Boggess says Friday night will feature a nice meal. She adds full harvest fest activities...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKR

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

United Way, ‘Meals On Wheels’ Impacts Trigg Countians

On the heels of its annual fundraising campaign, United Way of the Pennyrile Executive Director Betsy Bond paid visit to the Cadiz Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon — sharing the non-profit’s vision for Trigg, Christian, Caldwell and Todd counties. With most of the organization’s board members and contributing businesses...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash

A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Hopkins Co. teacher named Ky. Elementary Teacher of the Year

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kelly Gates, a fifth grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year Tuesday. Gates was in Frankfort for the announcement, which was on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page. She was recognized for her years of teaching, and one...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Demolition starts on tornado damaged Graves Co. courthouse

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) It was one of the most recognizable buildings damaged in the December 10th tornado. Now, the Graves County courthouse in Mayfield is being torn down because of the damage it sustained. The latest piece of history this killer storm took away. You can still see the contractors separating the debris of what […]
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Taco Johns, Whataburger, Starbucks making plans for more Clarksville locations

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Multiple fast food chains are planting their flags in Clarksville, along with a few other well-known franchises. According to building officials with the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County, plans are in place for three Whataburger locations and an additional Taco John’s. In addition, a local Starbucks is set to reopen in the coming months following a lengthy remodel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Charitable giving circle, 100 Women Who Care, forming in Hopkinsville

A charitable giving circle called 100 Women Who Care will have an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Alhambra Theatre, 507 S. Main St. The concept is simple, organizers said. Four times a year, 100 women meet to each contribute $100 toward a local nonprofit that they agree to support — potentially generating $10,000 or more each quarter for the community.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
103GBF

This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There

Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WSMV

No further search teams to be sent to Alaska for Steve Keel

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Group officials for the search for missing Dover man Steve Keel announced Saturday that they have decided not to send another team to Deadhorse, Alaska, for a ground search. As weather conditions have worsened and the search area continues to expand, group leaders said they don’t...
DOVER, TN
wnky.com

1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash

A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

I-24 crash site cleared, traffic returns to normal flow

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — Eastbound traffic on I-24 has returned to normal flow near the 46-mile marker in Lyon County, where a semi crashed into the median early this morning. UPDATE (6:35 a.m.) — KYTC says the eastbound traffic on I-24 will continue to be restricted to one lane until around 10:30 a.m.
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
UNION COUNTY, KY

