Lake County, CA

Lake County News

Kelseyville Presbyterian to participate in Sept. 24 Pear Festival

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian will participate in this year's Pear Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, with something new and different. With 150 years of belonging in the Kelseyville community, the church invites everyone to come by, view the history boards in its Friendship Hall and have a picnic lunch on the front lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Growing Forward: An economic development summit for the Redwood Coast

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Sept. 22 and 23, business leaders and economic development professionals throughout our region will be gathering for the second annual Redwood Coast Region Economic Development Virtual Summit. This two-day virtual economic summit is designed to foster innovative thinking throughout our region of Del Norte,...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Heavy rain hits Lake County Monday night

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thunder, lightning and heavy rain moved across Lake County on Monday evening, causing minor flooding and rock slides in some parts of the county. A lightning storm began at around 7:30 p.m., and shortly after 8 p.m. heavy rain started to fall. Over the course...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: This week's four cats

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has four felines waiting for adoption. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have been cleared for adoption.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Bass Bowl XII rivalry game planned Sept. 23

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Lake County’s most intense and storied football rivalry game is this week. The Knights of Kelseyville High School will be gunning to dethrone the defending Bass Bowl Champion Clear Lake Cardinal this Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m. at Don Owen Stadium in Lakeport in the 13th annual Bass Bowl.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Sept. 12

Occurred on Emory Av. Rp is neighbor / rp sts that is pushing and hitting his mother and yelling at her / unk weapons /resp is inside the resd / resp has numerous friends at the resd also / nfi. Disposition: Counseled. 00:55 VANDALISM 2209120002. Occurred at Speedway on Lakeshore...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

2022 Draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan available, public meeting planned

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Community members are invited to review and comment on the 2022 Draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan and take part in an upcoming workshop. The draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan, or CWPP, was developed in partnership with the Lake County Fire Safe Council, Lake County Community Risk Reduction Authority, Lake County Resource Conservation District, or RCD, Clear Lake Environmental Research Center, Lake County’s Fire Protection Districts and members of the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

