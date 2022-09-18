ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 50, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind 20

Raleigh Egypt 26, Douglass 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 6

CLAY-CHALKVILLE (5-0) AT THOMPSON (3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Warriors Stadium, Alabaster. Last week: Class 6A top-ranked Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 and Class 7A seventh-ranked Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3. The skinny: Clay-Chalkville has won both games in the series, including 27-7 the last time they played in 1999. Both...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
samford.edu

Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees

Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Quite an Encore for Oxford’s Sunny King Charity Classic

Oxford, AL – Wigington, Cole top Montenegro, Bussey in a four-hole playoff to win Sunny King Charity Classic that at least matched last year’s tournament in intensity SKCC LEADERBOARD x-Gary Wigington-Ty Cole 58 54 59 171 -43 Jesus Montenegro-Layton Bussey 58 55 58 171 -43 Brennan Clay-Jeremy McGatha 58 59 60 177 -37 Randy Lipscomb-Dane Moore […]
OXFORD, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover senior helps Team USA bring home baseball world championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover senior, RJ Hamilton, helped Team USA bring home the 18U Baseball World Cup!. The U.S. defeated the Chinese Taipei to win gold in Sarasota! It’s the United States’ fifth gold medal in the last six World Cups at the 18U level. The Vanderbilt...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Co. school employee arrested for second-degree rape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on a rape charge. Police say 31-year-old Arthur Clark was arrested by the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit for second-degree rape and school employee sex act with a student under 19. Clark was arrested on Sept. 17....
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

New Cooper Green Facility Gains Final Approval to Begin Construction

Written by: Bob Shepard - Article and Photo Supplied by UAB. The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authorityhas received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
