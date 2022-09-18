Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alabama School for the Deaf, Ala. 50, Tennessee School for the Deaf and Blind 20
Raleigh Egypt 26, Douglass 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
