Orange City, IA

kiwaradio.com

Sheldon High School Marching Band Marches On

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon High School Marching Band has many competitions coming up, and one that has already happened. Cliff St. Clair, the High School band teacher, had told KIWA that their first competition this year was on Saturday, September 17th, in Marshall, MN. This competition had a two-hour-long clinic with three judges from all over the country. The band placed fourth out of five in their class.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS

INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR. FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021. PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bloodmobile To Be In Sibley This Thursday

Sibley, Iowa — Your next chance to help bolster the blood supply is this Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 in Sibley. Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank officials tell us their bloodmobile will be at the Osceola Regional Health Center from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They ask you to take some time out of your day and give the gift of life, and as they say, “the life you save may be someone you know.”
SIBLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Raymond Van Diepen

Raymond Lee Van Diepen, age 72, of Boyden, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home; Boyden, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in the Sheridan Township Cemetery in Boyden.
BOYDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
LYON COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

KIWA Marketplace For September 21, 2022

(5) Ducks. — 605-660-7514. New DeWalt Drill Model DW106K, Drill Bit Set, Screwdriver Bit, 2 Wood Bits, $80; New RV Supplies In Mint Condition, Everything Needed To Get Started Or Go RVing Full Time, $300. — 712-737-4092. Wanted:. Tiller For Ariens Garden Tractor. — 712-230-0060. Garage Sale:
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

John Burggraaff

John Burggraaff, age 79 of Viborg, South Dakota and formerly of the Inwood and Sheldon, area passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the First Reformed Church...
VIBORG, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon High School To Hold Farm Safety Day

Sheldon, Iowa — The Agriculture Department of Sheldon High School will be holding a Farm Safety Day on Friday, September 23rd. Jacob Fox, a Vocational Ag teacher at Sheldon High School, explains what Farm Safety Day is. The second graders will learn how to be safe on the farm....
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Western Christian sees growing enrollment

HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Leota Gerken

Leota Gerken age 96, of George, IA, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24th at Zoar Presbyterian Church, rural George, IA, with Rev. Dale Lint officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Mike's Tree Treatments fights ash borer

SIOUX CENTER—It takes decades for a tree to grow into maturity, its canopy providing much-needed shade from the strong summer sun. But those years of quiet growth can quickly be undone once a disease or insect infests it. That’s where Mike’s Tree Treatments comes in. The business was started...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kscj.com

NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Plymouth County Added To The State’s Open Burning Ban List

Plymouth County, Iowa — Open burning is now banned in three northwest Iowa counties and one in the southwest. Plymouth County was added to the list at noon on September 20th. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper made the request to the State Fire Marshal’s Office as they’ve...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Canoe

Rogue River Canoe With 2 Paddles, 15’7″ Long With 3 Seats And Some Storage, $250 obo, Located in Hartley.– 515-681-5332.
HARTLEY, IA

