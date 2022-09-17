Sibley, Iowa — Your next chance to help bolster the blood supply is this Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 in Sibley. Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank officials tell us their bloodmobile will be at the Osceola Regional Health Center from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They ask you to take some time out of your day and give the gift of life, and as they say, “the life you save may be someone you know.”

