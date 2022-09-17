Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon High School Marching Band Marches On
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon High School Marching Band has many competitions coming up, and one that has already happened. Cliff St. Clair, the High School band teacher, had told KIWA that their first competition this year was on Saturday, September 17th, in Marshall, MN. This competition had a two-hour-long clinic with three judges from all over the country. The band placed fourth out of five in their class.
kscj.com
SPENCER’S CLAY COUNTY FAIR SETS RECORDS
INCREASED YOUTH INVOLVEMENT, RECORD FAIRGOER SPENDING, ADDED EXHIBITOR PARTICIPATION, LARGE CROWDS, AND GREAT WEATHER PROPELLED THE 2022 CLAY COUNTY FAIR TO NEW RECORDS THIS YEAR. FAIR CEO JEREMY PARSONS SAYS OVERALL FAIR ATTENDANCE TOTALED 325,585 FROM SEPTEMBER 10TH THROUGH THE 18TH, A 17.4% INCREASE OVER 2021. PARSONS SAYS FAIRGOER SPENDING...
kiwaradio.com
Bloodmobile To Be In Sibley This Thursday
Sibley, Iowa — Your next chance to help bolster the blood supply is this Thursday, September 22nd, 2022 in Sibley. Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank officials tell us their bloodmobile will be at the Osceola Regional Health Center from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They ask you to take some time out of your day and give the gift of life, and as they say, “the life you save may be someone you know.”
kiwaradio.com
Raymond Van Diepen
Raymond Lee Van Diepen, age 72, of Boyden, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His Celebration of Life will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Vander Ploeg Funeral Home; Boyden, Iowa. Burial will be at a later date in the Sheridan Township Cemetery in Boyden.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson, talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
kiwaradio.com
KIWA Marketplace For September 21, 2022
(5) Ducks. — 605-660-7514. New DeWalt Drill Model DW106K, Drill Bit Set, Screwdriver Bit, 2 Wood Bits, $80; New RV Supplies In Mint Condition, Everything Needed To Get Started Or Go RVing Full Time, $300. — 712-737-4092. Wanted:. Tiller For Ariens Garden Tractor. — 712-230-0060. Garage Sale:
kiwaradio.com
John Burggraaff
John Burggraaff, age 79 of Viborg, South Dakota and formerly of the Inwood and Sheldon, area passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the First Reformed Church...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon High School To Hold Farm Safety Day
Sheldon, Iowa — The Agriculture Department of Sheldon High School will be holding a Farm Safety Day on Friday, September 23rd. Jacob Fox, a Vocational Ag teacher at Sheldon High School, explains what Farm Safety Day is. The second graders will learn how to be safe on the farm....
nwestiowa.com
Western Christian sees growing enrollment
HULL—The number of wolves in Western Christian High School’s Wolfpack has grown to record figures in recent years. The Hull private school’s fall enrollment this academic year is 295 pupils, which is an increase of 30 students over the past two years. The school’s freshman class this...
kiwaradio.com
Leota Gerken
Leota Gerken age 96, of George, IA, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 24th at Zoar Presbyterian Church, rural George, IA, with Rev. Dale Lint officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
kicdam.com
Spencer Fire Chief Asks Residents To Check Furnaces As Cooler Temperatures Arrive
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It is starting to feel a little bit more like Fall which will have some people contemplating kicking in the furnace for the first time in several months. Before doing that though, Spencer Fire Chief John Conyn asks that those units be looked at and maintained to avoid serious problems down the road.
nwestiowa.com
Mike's Tree Treatments fights ash borer
SIOUX CENTER—It takes decades for a tree to grow into maturity, its canopy providing much-needed shade from the strong summer sun. But those years of quiet growth can quickly be undone once a disease or insect infests it. That’s where Mike’s Tree Treatments comes in. The business was started...
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
North Sioux City dispensary will keep license
A medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City will be able to keep its state license even though the facility violates city rules defining where dispensaries can be located.
kiwaradio.com
Plymouth County Added To The State’s Open Burning Ban List
Plymouth County, Iowa — Open burning is now banned in three northwest Iowa counties and one in the southwest. Plymouth County was added to the list at noon on September 20th. Le Mars Fire Rescue Chief Dave Schipper made the request to the State Fire Marshal’s Office as they’ve...
kiwaradio.com
Canoe
Rogue River Canoe With 2 Paddles, 15’7″ Long With 3 Seats And Some Storage, $250 obo, Located in Hartley.– 515-681-5332.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
kiwaradio.com
Car Destroyed In Fire Near Orange City; Firefighters Extinguish Ditch Near Primghar
Orange City, Iowa– A car was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 near Orange City. According to Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel, just before 4:00 p.m., the Orange City Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on a driveway at 3555 420th Street, two miles north and a mile and a half west of Orange City.
