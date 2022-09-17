ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Police seeking suspects who robbed Circle-K at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – The Police need your help locating two suspects who robbed a Circle-K gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a Circle-K located on Blanco Road towards the North Side of town. Police say the two suspects entered the Circle-K, one...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman found dead in drainage ditch, Live Oak police say

LIVE OAK, Texas — Police in Live Oak say a woman was found dead in a drainage ditch on Monday afternoon. They received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a woman in a ditch on Judson Road, near Methodist Hospital Northeast. When officers arrived, they found that the woman was deceased. They said she had no identifying information on her, and that she was approximately 40 years old with several tattoos. Detectives processed the scene.
LIVE OAK, TX
