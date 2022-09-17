Read full article on original website
Woman attacked while walking trail near Brackenridge park
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking into an unprovoked early morning attack that took place near Brackenridge Park on Tuesday. A woman who was taking a walk told police a man passed her, and then turned around, ran up behind her and punched her in the face without warning. She was walking along with her companion.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people in random attacks on Southeast Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - The man who was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing several people on the Southeast Side has been identified. Gregorio Cantu, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspects who robbed Circle-K at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO – The Police need your help locating two suspects who robbed a Circle-K gas station at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Friday, September 9, 2022, at a Circle-K located on Blanco Road towards the North Side of town. Police say the two suspects entered the Circle-K, one...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after random stabbings outside H-E-B, at VIA bus stop on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man who it appears went on a stabbing spree on the Southeast Side early Monday attacked victims at random, according to San Antonio police. Police believe Gregorio Cantu, 23, stabbed two men for no apparent reason. SAPD said the two stabbings happened within minutes of...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
KSAT 12
2 teens shot in car on Sunday have died; Medical Examiner identifies one victim
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers injured in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday morning have died, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. The M.E. identified one of the victims as Devin Taylor, 17. The identity of the other teen victim has not been released. The shooting...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
Woman found dead in drainage ditch, Live Oak police say
LIVE OAK, Texas — Police in Live Oak say a woman was found dead in a drainage ditch on Monday afternoon. They received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a woman in a ditch on Judson Road, near Methodist Hospital Northeast. When officers arrived, they found that the woman was deceased. They said she had no identifying information on her, and that she was approximately 40 years old with several tattoos. Detectives processed the scene.
KSAT 12
DPS seeks information about truck involved in deadly crash on I-37 Wednesday morning
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for information about a deadly crash that happened in Atascosa County early Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 at mile marker 118 near the Bexar County line. According...
KSAT 12
Driver rescued from vehicle after crashing into pole on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rescued from his vehicle overnight after he crashed into a pole on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 11100 block of Wetmore Road, not far from Wurzbach Parkway. Police said the...
KSAT 12
Chaos erupts outside Jefferson High School following false report of shooting
An unsubstantiated threat caused a lockdown and major law enforcement response at Jefferson High School on the West Side Tuesday afternoon, with one parent injured during the chaos after several people rushed to the campus. In the early afternoon, following an altercation at the school, a report of a weapon...
'We had an immediate response': Parents and police rushed to SA high school after lockdown issued
SAN ANTONIO — A lockdown was issued as a precaution at Thomas Jefferson High School on the near northwest side Monday afternoon. One person was evaluated for chest pain and another was treated for a reported hand laceration from hitting a window, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Peeping Tom Pulls Out Knife and Tries Attacking Victims Father
A San Antonio girl was in her room around 10:30 pm when she noticed something startling. The girl was alone in her room when she glanced at her window and noticed something that sent her running to her father. MAN STARING BACK THROUGH A WINDOW. Staring back at the girl...
news4sanantonio.com
Dust up at Jefferson High after shooting threat leads to questioning of police response
SAN ANTONIO - After unsubstantiated claims of an active shooter at Jefferson high school yesterday led a tense situation between parents and police, questions are being raised about how law enforcement handled the situation. "Yeah, I feel safe," Jefferson senior Adrian Huerta said. Huerta said during the lockdown, it was...
