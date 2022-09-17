LIVE OAK, Texas — Police in Live Oak say a woman was found dead in a drainage ditch on Monday afternoon. They received a call around 12:20 p.m. about a woman in a ditch on Judson Road, near Methodist Hospital Northeast. When officers arrived, they found that the woman was deceased. They said she had no identifying information on her, and that she was approximately 40 years old with several tattoos. Detectives processed the scene.

LIVE OAK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO