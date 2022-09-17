Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Eastern Idaho and Utah, Until 9PM
An upper low pressure system, over northern California, will move into eastern Oregon tonight before arriving in western Montana on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Low around 50°. Gusty winds at 15-25 mph.
