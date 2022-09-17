Read full article on original website
Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine (WMTW) — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud. They entered their pleas on Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant was formerly a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management and Milton Choy is the the owner and manager of the wastewater company H2O Process Systems LLC. They’re scheduled to be sentenced in January. Two former Democratic state lawmakers in February also pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Choy.
Key NC leader: No plan to excuse state taxes on forgiven student loans
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Don’t expect the state of North Carolina to waive income taxes on student loan debts forgiven by the Biden administration. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, one of the most powerful elected officials in the state, said Tuesday that he doesn’t see the need to do so.
A comfortable close to summer
Plenty of sunshine for the Coachella Valley today along with dewpoint temperatures below 50°, making for a pleasant day in the desert. Showers continue to move from the south to the northeast across the far eastern portion of Imperial and Riverside counties, but this activity will stay east of the low desert.
Lucille Babineaux, late Louisiana governor’s mom, dies
NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Lucille Fremin Babineaux, mother of Louisiana’s first female governor and matriarch of a large family, is dead at age 102. Her family says Babineaux died Monday, two weeks before what would have been her 103rd birthday. Her daughter, Kathleen Blanco, who was Louisiana’s governor when Hurricanes Katrina and Rita devastated the state in 2005, died of cancer in 2019. Lucille and Louis Babineaux were married 59 years. He died in 2001. They created The Home Rug Cleaning and Floor Company in 1945 and ran it together.
Breezy and mild through midweek
It was another cool morning, with lows dipping into the middle 60s first thing. An area of low pressure sitting of the Northern California coast will continue to spin in onshore winds and temperatures slightly below average as well. Winds in the pass could reach 45mph but here in the...
Local nonprofit Desert X surprised with $10,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant
Local nonprofit Desert X was surprised with a $10,000 grant. It's all made possible by the Coachella Valley Spotlight grant: a partnership between News Channel 3 and H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation. It recognizes local nonprofits making a difference in the community. Catharine Reed and Mike Stutz from the...
Breezy today with warming into the weekend
An area of low pressure is moving across Northern California today, bringing some breezy conditions to all of Southern California. Winds thus far have been fairly light on the Valley floor. I anticipate slightly windier conditions into this afternoon and evening. High pressure builds in behind the system, which will...
