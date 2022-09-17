ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins defensive prospect Ryan McCleary offers different game from his father

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins defensive prospect Ryan McCleary looks up to his father.

And former NHL forward Trent McCleary does the same with his son.

Literally.

At 6-foot-2, Ryan has something of a vertical advantage over Trent.

“I barely scraped six feet,” said Trent McCleary, who suggested that extra height came from his wife, Tammy. “And he’s (6-foot-2). He still has a baby face, so there might still be some room to grow.”

Ryan McCleary still is taking the first steps in his development as a would-be NHLer. A seventh-round pick (No. 194 overall) in 2021, McCleary, who turned 19 on Sept. 9, is attending the Penguins’ ongoing rookie camp. And while plenty of refinement is still required for him to reach the NHL, he appears to have the base elements to reach this level.

In 63 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League last season, McCleary put up 30 points (six goals, 24 assists).

“He always jumped in the rush, but his timing wasn’t great,” said former Penguins coach Mike Johnston, now the Winterhawks’ coach. “But I thought last year he was really effective, and his point totals reflected that.”

A right-handed shot listed at 180 pounds, McCleary has spent the past two seasons in Portland playing for Johnston, who long has valued aggressive defensemen.

“He wants an offensive defenseman type of mindset,” Ryan McCleary said. “Always try to jump up in the play and be that fourth guy in the rush.”

“(McCleary is) a big lanky guy who can jump up into the play and make good plays,” Johnston said. “The one thing about making plays as a defenseman, sometimes you’re going to make a mistake. Things aren’t going to happen the way you wanted them to. But he’s able to recover. He has enough confidence to evaluate what he’s done and then make a play the next time and not be afraid or intimidated by the moment.”

The style — and the overall sport — Ryan McCleary plays is eons different from what his dad saw two-plus decades ago.

Undrafted, Trent McCleary carved out a 192-game career with the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a hard-scrabble, rambunctious agitator.

“He was a very hard-nosed kind of (agitating) type of player,” Ryan McCleary said. “He kind of hit a lot of guys. It’s a different (game) these days, but I try to bring some of those aspects he had into my game.”

Trent McCleary suggests there’s a larger gulf between their styles.

“I’m glad he plays a different game,” the elder McCleary said. “Because the game that I played is pretty much the way of the dodo bird. I was one of those antagonists and (expletive) disturbers and guys like that. You can’t do that (today). He’s way more of a skilled type of player. He moves the puck. He’s got much better size than I ever did. So it’s kind of night and day.”

Johnston suggests a far more intangible similarity exists.

“Hockey sense for sure,” the coach said. “Ryan’s a really smart player. When his dad was playing, I thought Trent was very, very similar. A high hockey sense, high IQ on the ice. That’s where Ryan separated himself from players when he was younger. He’s really starting to show, at (the junior) level, he can play with some physical compete to his game, which he’s also added within the last year or two.”

Trent McCleary’s career was halted prematurely at the age of 27 because of a gruesome injury in January 2000 while he was skating for the Canadiens.

During a home game, he slid down to block a one-timer by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Chris Therrien and was struck in the throat by the puck. In the process, he suffered a fractured larynx.

McCleary was rushed to Montreal General Hospital for a life-saving tracheotomy while he was still wearing much of his equipment, including his skates.

He offers a peculiar description of the mishap that could have been cataclysmic.

“It’s the best career-ending injury a guy can have,” said Trent McCleary, who turned 50 on Sept. 8. “I can pretty much do anything, other than play anaerobic sports. I lost about 25 to 30% of my airway. But you don’t need your full airway unless you’re doing extreme sports. I feel bad for these guys with concussions or bad knees or shoulders or backs because those are lifelong. I was fortunate.”

Note: According to the team’s website, the Penguins defeated the Boston Bruins, 6-4, in a rookie tournament game at the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo on Saturday.

NBC Sports

P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons

Defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL following 13 seasons playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. The 33-year-old former Norris Trophy winner shared the news on social media. Subban, who is from Toronto, registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games....
NHL
The Spun

Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Pittsburgh Penguins

If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Coyotes Sign Hayton to Two-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract," said Armstrong. "Barrett is a...
NHL
NBC Sports

Chara's legacy is transforming Bruins back into Stanley Cup-caliber franchise

Not too long ago the Boston Bruins sat near the bottom of the NHL with almost no hope in sight. After a lockout wiped out the entire 2004-05 season, the Bruins finished the 2005-06 campaign with the fifth-worst record in the league and dealt their best player, Joe Thornton, to the San Jose Sharks before the trade deadline for an underwhelming return of players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Pirates tie MLB record by striking out 20 times in nine inning game

The Pittsburgh Pirates strike out more than almost every other team in the league, currently sitting second in the league behind only the Los Angeles Angels. It has been a year-long problem, and they hit rock bottom for that area on Sunday when they tied a major league record by striking out 20 times in a nine-inning game in their 7-3 loss to the New York Mets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
