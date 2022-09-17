ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Daniels' 5 touchdowns power Kansas past Houston 48-30

By JEREMY RAKES
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpNYz_0hzvARxv00

Jalon Daniels threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 123 yards and two scores as Kansas improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 with a 48-30 win over Houston on Saturday.

Daniels finished 14 of 23 and threw touchdown passes of 5, 60 and 8 yards. He had touchdown runs of 12 and 9 yards.

“I thought Jalon was excellent today,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “He made some big plays, scrambling, keeping drives alive, saw some things, didn’t hesitate. Statistically, he probably didn’t get off to a great start, but I think again, a very solid day.”

He found 11 different receivers and threw touchdown passes to Torry Locklin, Jared Casey and Luke Grimm.

“We have a lot of people who are able to make plays with the ball in their hands in our offense,” Daniels said. “I feel like (offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki) realizes that, so I feel like he does a great job of being able to put guys in situations to be able to get the ball.”

Kansas finished with 438 yards, including 280 rushing yards. The Jayhawks won back-to-back road games for the first time since 2007.

“It’s huge for this program,” Leipold said about the undefeated start. “It’s huge for these players for everything they’ve gone through, the ones who have persevered through it all.”

After Houston opened up a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter, Kansas answered with 28 straight points on a 12-yard touchdown run by Daniels, an 8-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hishaw Jr. and touchdown passes of 5 yards and 60 yards by Daniels to open up a 14-point lead with a minute left in the first half.

Clayton Tune was 22 of 31 for 260 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Houston (1-2) finished with 446 total yards.

“There’s plenty of blame to go around,” Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. “I got out-coached. … We got out-coached offensively, defensively. Put it on me. We have a lot of work to do.”

Brandon Campbell had 48 rushing yards and a score, and Ta’Zhawn Henry finished with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown and five catches for 107 yards and a score for Houston. Nathaniel Dell caught six passes for 76 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: The Jayhawks started slow but couldn’t be stopped for the final 3½ quarters. Kansas continued to excel on third downs finishing 7 of 12 after entering 17 of 23, which leads the nation. The Jayhawks had just two penalties for 25 yards.

Houston: The Cougars entered the season with hopes of making a New Year’s six bowl, but that accomplishment looks slim following consecutive losses to Texas Tech and Kansas, two Big 12 teams that Houston will face regularly next season when they join the conference. The loss snaps a streak of seven straight home openers the Cougars had won.

DELAY OF GAME

With 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the game was delayed due to lightning. Play resumed after a 70-minute delay. Halftime was shortened to 15 minutes due to the delay.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Duke next Saturday in an unexpected matchup of 3-0 teams.

Houston hosts Rice next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

KU Sports

Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts

Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 KSHSAA Football Rankings after week 3

TOPEKA, Kan.—For the first time this season, every No. 1 in the KSHSAA Covered’s football rankings emerged from Friday night unscathed. And most did with relative ease. Mill Valley (5A), St. Thomas Aquinas (4A), Andale (3A), Nemaha Central (2A), Inman (1A), Axtell (8M II) and Cunningham (6M) each posted wins by 28 points or more. Of that group, Axtell figured to get the best challenge on Friday night, traveling to Eight-Player Division I unbeaten Clifton-Clyde.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435

JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
Lance Leipold
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Travel Maven

A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
VASSAR, KS
WIBW

AG’s Office recovers $12 million for Kansas consumers in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his Consumer Protection Division recovered more than $12 million for taxpayers in 2021. In its yearly report filed on Monday, Sept. 19, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the State Legislature, AG Schmidt said his office reported more than $12 million in savings and recoveries to Kansas consumers and the public treasury during the calendar year.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
MAYETTA, KS
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
EDGERTON, KS
WIBW

Caterpillar looking to expand for growth

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Caterpillar facility out in Wamego, Kansas is looking to grow their facility as they are looking to add around 50 new employees to their staff. Out at the Caterpillar facility they produce about 50,000 different parts such as buckets, blades, hooks, and brackets. When you see a Caterpillar at a job site there are pretty good chances that the parts for it came from Wamego.
WAMEGO, KS
Texas Tech University
WIBW

One dies following car fire North of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sherrifs and Kansas Highway Patrol have the suspect in custody and the alert is canceled. The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they were searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a new location before the end of this year. Shawnee Co. purchased the building at 707 Quincy St. for $750,000 in 2021. By October, Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners, along with the Shawnee Co. Human Resources, IT, Audit Finance and Legal will take up residence by October 2022.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

