The Sea Tow Foundation with support from MarineMax will host a ribbon cutting ceremony opening its 1,000th Life Jacket Loaner Stand. The Sea Tow Foundation, a nationwide non-profit organization dedicated to promoting boating safety. MarineMax, the world's largest recreational boat and yacht retail company and champion of boating safety. Sea Tow Services International, the leading on-water assistance provider.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO