wegotthiscovered.com
A reboot that flopped so hard it was forced to scrap a sequel tracks a killer on streaming
Trying to step into Morgan Freeman’s shoes is no easy task, especially when eyebrows were raised from the very second the legendary star’s replacement at the forefront of the Alex Cross franchise was announced. Tyler Perry wasn’t exactly the first name that came to mind when you imagine a hard-boiled serial killer thriller, but studio Lionsgate seemed confident.
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
digitalspy.com
Marvel responds to controversy over Captain America 4 casting
Marvel Studios has responded to controversy over the addition of Israeli superheroine Sabra, to be played by Shira Haas, in Captain America: New World Order. The Middle Eastern arm of The New York Times reports that there is a worry that the character would be pro-Israel propaganda, when the country has a long and violent history with Palestine.
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star lands next movie role
House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy has joined the cast of upcoming thriller Anna, on the life and death of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. The adult Rhaenyra actor, also seen in movies Mothering Sunday and Misbehaviour, will play the role of Anna's daughter Vera Politkovskaya (via Deadline). Formerly titled...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn seriously regrets one of his most popular MCU gags
It is common knowledge that the MCU often uses comedy in their films as a way to break the tension during all the serious and tense superhero moments. Not all gags stand the test of time, however, as James Gunn went out on social media and shared one “comedic moment” that he now regrets adding.
A.V. Club
Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit
The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
digitalspy.com
Purple Hearts star joins new movie based on Harry Styles fan-fiction
Purple Hearts star Nicholas Galitzine has joined Anne Hathaway in new movie The Idea of You. The upcoming film is based on the book of the same name, which in turn is inspired by Harry Styles, and follows divorced mother Sophie (Hathaway) after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Harry Styles Was the 1st Person to Know About His Co-Star Nick Kroll’s Engagement After Helping the Comedian Propose
Before wrapping 'Don't Worry Darling,' Nick Kroll had to find a creative way to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend, and it included Harry Styles.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
‘Gilmore Girls’: Alexis Bledel Dated All But 1 of the Actors Who Played Rory’s Boyfriends
The 'Gilmore Girls' set was filled with young love, at least as far as Alexis Bledel was concerned. Who all did the actor date?
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite horror sequel finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue celebration
Even though the franchise has been consistently inconsistent for 35 years, any self-respecting Predator fan surely has a soft spot and an undying love for Stephen Hopkins’ 1990 sequel set on the sun-baked streets of Los Angeles. Moving the action to a concrete jungle as opposed to literal one...
digitalspy.com
Andor – how to watch the new Star Wars series
Andor is the latest live-action TV series in the Star Wars galaxy, and it's available now exclusively on Disney+. Joining other original Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor focuses on Cassian Andor, a thief who becomes a rebel spy and sets off on a path of becoming a revolutionary and rebel hero.
Trina McGee Was Told the ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Didn’t Want Her in Series Finale, Recalls Being Asked to ‘Turn Down’ Her ‘Black Meter’
Another “Boy Meets World” mystery was solved during a recent episode of the rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World.” Trina McGee, who portrayed Angela Moore during the final three seasons of the sitcom, revealed why she wasn’t part of the series finale. “This is some ground we have not covered. I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” said McGee, who played Shawn Hunter’s...
‘Saturday Night Live’: Conan O’Brien ‘Felt Sorry’ for Mike Myers When He Tried to Talk Him out of ‘Wayne’s World’
Ex-'Saturday Night Live' star Conan O-Brien once explained why he 'felt sorry' for Mike Myers when he tried to talk him out of pitching 'Wayne's World.'
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans prepare to be disappointed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ while predicting a win for Wolverine
Happy Sunday, superhero prognosticators, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. With this weekend being relatively quiet for MCU updates, fans have decided to use their Time Stones to predict the future. And they’ve come to the conclusion that the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga may actually end up being a big disappointment, as well as pondering whether Wolverine’s long-awaited return will finally deliver something we’ve been dreaming of seeing in live-action for over two decades now.
digitalspy.com
Andor is Star Wars like you’ve never seen it before
Andor spoilers won't be found in this review of episodes 1-4. "Wouldn't you rather give it all at once for something real?" Stellan Skarsgård says this line a few episodes in when his character tries to sway Andor over to the Rebel Alliance. It's an inspiring scene, one that really pushes Cassian to question everything that's led up to this moment, but crucially, Luthen's words could also be used to define the show as a whole, especially in the way it approaches the classic Star Wars formula.
Sarah Michelle Gellar says ‘victim blaming and shaming’ keep her from discussing ‘hard’ child star experiences
Sarah Michelle Gellar has admitted that fear of “victim blaming and shaming” has kept her from speaking about her negative experiences of being a “young girl” in showbusiness.The Cruel Intentions star made her on-screen debut aged six and was 19 years old when she was cast in the career-defining role of Buffy Summers, a high school student with supernatural powers, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.In a new interview with The New York Times, Gellar denied that her experience as a young woman in the industry had been positive.“It was really hard,” the actor said. “There weren’t great female roles...
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba shares exciting update on Luther movie
Idris Elba has teased Luther fans with an exciting update about the upcoming movie. The film, that follows on from the BBC series of the same name, began filming back in November 2021. Now, the Thor: Ragnarok star has revealed that the film, which sees him return as DCI John...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston admits he 'detested' co-star Mark Strong when they worked together
Our Friends in the North actor Christopher Eccleston has got candid about his complicated relationship with his co-star Mark Strong. The Doctor Who star revealed he and Strong (Kingsman, Cruella) didn't like each other that much on set, though their personal incompatibility didn't prevent them from working together. The two...
digitalspy.com
Superman & Lois reveals first look at Tyler Hoechlin’s new Superman costume in season 3
Superman & Lois has unveiled a first look at start Tyler Hoechlin's new costume as Superman. The star, who has played Clark Kent on The CW series over two seasons, is seen in a new filming picture for season 3. You can take a look at his costume below:. As...
