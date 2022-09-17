ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Halpern RTW Spring 2023

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P23uK_0hzuQot900
Runway at Halpern's spring 2023 show on Sept. 18, 2022, in London. Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

Weary of Barbiecore? Michael Halpern certainly isn’t, opting to pay tribute to the 60th anniversary of the fashion doll’s Dreamhouse with his spring collection, and with only a dash of pink.

“I grew up very, very liberal in New York. It was never like girls play with this and boys play with that,” the American-born designer related backstage. “It’s allowing people to have a bit of fantasy and escapism at a time of darkness.”

The Barbie segment, demarcated by models in wild, candy-floss-colored hairdos, was a hoot. The capsule won’t be commercialized, even though it was an official collaboration with Barbie parent Mattel and the designer was given access to the doll’s complete wardrobe.

Halpern being Halpern, he zeroed in on floor-length evening silhouettes, which also dominated the rest of the show, which saw models parading around a gleaming silver box with flashing lights inside. The designer said he was also inspired by his mother, who kept her Manhattan party clothes from the ’70s when his family moved upstate, and continued to fly the flag for glamour in plunging leopard-print velvet numbers.

Velvet looks in black and leopard print dominated the show, unusual for a spring collection, but at home in Halpern’s disco-fueled fashion universe. He also layered on draped satin, froths of tulle, sprays of embroidery and big satin bows anchored with a jewel at the belly button, or the small of the back.

Sequin gowns in colorful zigzag patterns were zestier.

After 15 years in the U.K., Halpern is finally getting British citizenship and wished to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II for her “widespread support for creative freedom.” He zeroed in on a blue gown she wore to attend an opera in 1957 with the-then French president. His version was a zhuzhed-up gown with a headscarf, topped with a billowing cape that drifted by in utter silence.

.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2023

“The collection is about movement, it’s about her — her body, her shapes her curves,” Alejandra Alonso Rojas said ahead of her salon-style, slow-sauntering spring runway show held at Fotografiska Museum’s Verōnika eatery. “I worked with Philippine de Richemont, who’s a painter in Paris, that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bach Mai RTW Spring 2023

“This is it, these are my girls,” Bach Mai said during his spring collection presentation, motioning to a vignette of models clad in bright blue dressings. Spring marks the designer’s first shown on models — diversity in casting to display glamour for all was noted of high importance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Knwls RTW Spring 2023

If Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble were modern-day ravers, they would look fierce rocking Knwls’ frisky spring collection, which telegraphed a raw dimension via rugged leathers, mottled prints and primal, clinging shapes. Design duo Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault also demonstrated a knack for spiking sultry with sweetness, slashing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
papermag.com

Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Doll#Manhattan#Opera#Dreamhouse#American#Mattel#Velvet
ABC News

Ariana Grande posts rare photo of natural curls

Ariana Grande ditched her signature pin-straight ponytail recently, donning a natural, curly haired look for the launch of her new body care line. The "Thank U, Next" singer posted a promotional video on social media Sunday for her God is a Woman body line, which dropped at Ulta and includes her previously released fragrance line of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht

Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy