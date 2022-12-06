ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pregnant Blake Lively’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds: Photos

By Nicole Massabrook
 2 days ago
Sharing on her terms. Days after Blake Lively announced she and husband Ryan Reynolds were expecting baby No. 4, the Gossip Girl alum realized photographers were clamoring to get a glimpse of her baby bump — so she shared the pictures herself.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she shared via Instagram in September 2022.

She added, "Thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference 🙏♥️. Much love!"

The baby bump photos show the Betty Buzz founder glowing while posing with her bump. Pal Taylor Swift and sister Robyn Lively make appearances in the snaps as does Reynolds, who married the Simple Favor star in 2012.

Lively and Reynolds share three daughters . Blake gave birth to their James in late 2014 before she welcomed Inez in 2016. Betty was secretly born in 2019.

The Age of Adaline star prides herself of being able to give their little girls a normal upbringing. “Blake and Ryan have done a really great job at raising them away from the public eye and having as normal as a life they can ,” a source exclusively explained to Us Weekly about the couple’s “protective” parenting style in June 2022. “They’ve always wanted to make sure their children’s lives were kept private.”

Blake revealed her pregnancy while attending the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on September 15, posing for photos in a sparkly gold mini dress that showed off her growing belly. The “radiant” Shallows actress wasn’t “trying to hide” her pregnancy, gently cradling her stomach before heading into her panel, an onlooker told Us at the time.

“Blake is relieved that the secret is out ," an insider told Us exclusively after the big news. "She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” the insider shares. “She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement.”

Her September 17 Instagram post was the first time she spoke about being pregnant for the fourth time. Though they haven't said much publicly, the Welcome to Wrexham star and the California native have been open with friends about wanting a little boy .

“They are hoping for a boy this time around,” the source shared with Us . “But, of course, they just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender. .. The timing is perfect because all of their kids are two years apart so they’re keeping with the pattern."

Scroll down for photos of Blake's baby bump:

